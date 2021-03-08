Easy-Application Tube for Veterinary Products Wins Gold

The Tube Council awarded Hoffmann Neopac a gold award in the “Best Pharmaceutical Tube” category for its convenient, high-barrier single-use tube with a simple, no-mess applicator developed for Aurora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a US-based manufacturer and distributer of animal health medicines.

Aurora chose a customized version of Neopac’s Twist’n’use™ tube for its prescription Revolt™ topical antiparasitic solution. The product is a small-volume single-dose solution that, once the cap is twisted, is irrevocably opened. In addition to tamper-evidence, the tube’s permanently affixed cap emphasizes simplicity for the consumer and offers accurate product application to the treatment area.

Neopac reports, “For Aurora Pharmaceuticals, it was important that Revolt be packaged in a solution that optimized aesthetics without necessitating an external moisture barrier. Meeting this need, the Twist’n’use tube features Neopac’s Polyfoil® technology – a proprietary blend of materials providing advanced barrier properties for products requiring ample protection against moisture, oxygen and other potentially harmful substances. Products housed in Polyfoil® solutions can enjoy a longer shelf life compared to those stored in conventional polyethylene (PE) or polypropylene (PP) packaging.”

This year’s Tube Council Awards saw more than 70 entries submitted for consideration across various categories. Entries were evaluated by a panel of judges composed of representatives from major consumer products companies and industry professionals.

Revolt™ Topical Solution comes in a variety of sizes and strengths, varying from 0.25 to 3 mL—the Twist’n’use tubes can accommodate up to 10 mL.

Click here to view all winners from this year's Tube Council awards.