Amid New Sustainability Guidelines and Increased Demand for Child-Resistant Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging, Keystone Folding Box Co. Sees Uptick in CR Blister Cards in India

Company sees India demand soar for Key-Pak® child-resistant, eco-conscious paperboard blister card.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Keystone Folding Box Co.
Jul 5th, 2021
Key Pak & Ecoslide Blister Packs

Keystone Folding Box Co., a designer and manufacturer of paperboard packaging solutions, has seen a surge in demand for child-resistant, paperboard-based blister cards from pharmaceutical companies in India. The sales spike for its Key-Pak® series comes amid two parallel occurrences: new sustainability guidelines in India, and increased demand for child-resistant (CR) pharma packaging in the US, to whom India supplies some 40% of packaged OTC and prescription drugs.

Earlier this year, India’s federal government issued a proposal to phase out single-use plastics from many products by 2022. While the drafted resolution does not impact the pharmaceutical sector directly, a shift toward more eco-friendly pharma packaging is expected as Indian pharma manufacturers and packagers look to get ahead of the sustainability curve.

Against this backdrop – and considering the increased demand for CR packaging – Keystone’s Key-Pak blister card is designed for a range of applications, from clinical trials and compliance dosing to physicians’ samples and full-scale retail applications. Comprising up to 75% less plastic than bottles or amber vials, Key-Pak has a highest-possible F=1 child-resistance rating while also offering premium senior-friendliness. Its novel, back-side “zipper” design provides clean, simple removal of the rear blister card panel for damage-free product dispensing, while its broad, flat surface gives ample room for usage instructions or drug information.

Crucial for the high-volume, efficiency-minded manufacturing in India’s pharma landscape, Key-Pak also is easy to produce. Its single-component composition means fewer specifications, inspections, assembly, graphics, engineering and tooling are needed, and the package is compatible with industry-standard thermoforming and heat seal equipment, making its adoption exceedingly hassle-free.

Keystone also offers a comprehensive line of blister cards made from 100% recyclable and compostable paperboard. Its Ecoslide Series of blister packs features a push-button safety mechanism that provides child-resistance while eliminating the need for two-step “peel/push-through foil,” which many consumers find difficult to open. Including Ecoslide-OTC™ for over-the counter medicines as well as several generations of its signature Ecoslide-RX pack for prescription drugs, the solutions contain a fraction of disposable plastic compared to peel/push blisters or plastic bottles. 

Companies in this article
Keystone Folding Box Co.
Key Pak & Ecoslide Blister Packs
Amid New Sustainability Guidelines and Increased Demand for Child-Resistant Pharmaceutical Blister Packaging, Keystone Folding Box Co. Sees Uptick in CR Blister Cards in India
Company sees India demand soar for Key-Pak® child-resistant, eco-conscious paperboard blister card.
Jul 5th, 2021
Bepanthen Derma 3 Pump Bottles Pink Landscape
Bayer’s Rebrand for Bepanthen Medical Skincare Shifts Away 'Clinical' Perception
Bepanthen launched a new range of daily-use products for managing dry skin with new branding, packaging designs, typography, and illustrations.
Jun 30th, 2021
6:25 Hcp Title
5 Examples of Recycling Symbols on OTC Packages | E-comm Brand Adopts Durable Bottle with Subscription-Based Refill Format
Take Five Video: Healthcare packaging designers have to be creative with such small packaging, ensuring recycling symbols stand out but still fit and flow with the surrounding aesthetic. Also, coverage of Fatty15's packaging & subscription-based format.
Jun 25th, 2021
EmBeba is using a fiber-based, push-up tube for its debut product, Don't Be Rash Diaper Balm.
Diaper Balm Tube Enables Mess-Free Application, Inspires Children’s Creativity
A fully recyclable push-up paperboard tube not only allows both parent and toddler to easily apply product, but also encourages play and can be reused in clever ways.
Jun 21st, 2021
Super Sani Cloth Softpack Launch
PDI Healthcare Launches Super Sani-Cloth® Wipes in a New Portable Package
New package format, ideal for daily use in fast-paced environments, saves 80% in packaging.
Jun 19th, 2021
Life Sciences Logistics
Sponsored
Life Sciences Logistics
Discover practical tips (big and small!) to help prevent excursions/waste with our Life Sciences Logistics Playbook.
Jun 30th, 2021
Available in sizes from 13.5-19mm for volumes from 3-8ml, the tubes utilize Neopac’s Polyfoil technology, providing protection against moisture, oxygen, and other potentially harmful external factors.
Neopac: Small Polyfoil Tube with Tamper-evident Nozzle
Produced at company’s USA facility, solution helps safeguard tubes for topical disinfectants, eye ointments & creams, and oral care products.
Jun 15th, 2021
Healthcare products on shelves continue to reflect desires for stress relief and natural ingredients.
Annual Design Gallery Reflects ‘Natural’ and Calm Wishes
From our May/June issue: We take a look at what’s new in OTC design, plus news on the reshoring, traceability, and cannabis fronts.
Jun 15th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 04 At 3 42 46 Pm
Annual OTC Package Design Gallery: Part 3
Each year, Healthcare Packaging evaluates an array of over-the-counter product packaging designs, assessing the pros and cons from a user perspective.
Jun 10th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 06 04 At 3 20 56 Pm
Annual OTC Package Design Gallery: Part 2
Each year, Healthcare Packaging evaluates an array of over-the-counter product packaging designs, assessing the pros and cons from a user perspective.
Jun 9th, 2021
Kids Stress Relief
Annual OTC Package Design Gallery: Part 1
Each year, Healthcare Packaging evaluates an array of over-the-counter product packaging designs, assessing the pros and cons from a user perspective.
Jun 7th, 2021
Life Sciences Logistics
Sponsored
Life Sciences Logistics
Discover practical tips (big and small!) to help prevent excursions/waste with our Life Sciences Logistics Playbook.
Jun 30th, 2021
The Peach Body Care refill system comes in plastic-free, refillable body lotion and body balm stick formats that utilize clean and vegan formulas with 100% natural fragrances.
Plastic-Free Deodorant & Body Care Refill System Launched
A reusable aluminum case from Grove Collaborative is refilled with deodorant and body care balm sticks, also packaged in aluminum.
May 18th, 2021
A material change allows for a 20% reduction in material usage for HDPE Advil bottles while maintaining all critical performance characteristics of the bottle.
GSK’s Head of Sustainability on Advil Bottles’ 20% Plastic Reduction
The new material will reduce the amount of plastic in the environment by nearly 500,000 pounds. Sarah McDonald: “It was about seven years of work behind the scenes together with our partners on the materials side and on the manufacturing molding side.”
May 18th, 2021
Degree Inclusive's pack design employs a hooked cap design and integral handle.
People with Limb, Vision Disabilities Gain Access with Inclusive Deodorant Pack Design
A revolutionary deodorant pack prototype from Unilever’s Degree brand, now in beta-testing in certain communities of people with disabilities, makes the deodorant application process much more accessible.
May 5th, 2021
The package has been approved by the Chinese pharma companies Sinovac (Beijing) and Sinopharm (Wuhan) for use in their COVID-19 vaccine packaging.
Metsä Board’s Paperboard Protects COVID-19 Vaccines in China
The premium lightweight folding boxboard comes in two size options, for vaccine alone and vaccine with injector. Though lightweight, the product is sturdy thanks to the fiber used.
May 3rd, 2021
New AmSky blister system represents a child-resistant and senior-friendly (CRSF) recyclable pharmaceutical package free of PVC.
Amcor: Recyclable Blister Packaging
New AmSky blister system eliminates PVC from blister packaging–designed to enable healthcare customers to improve the recyclability of their packaging. The system represents a child-resistant and senior-friendly (CRSF) recyclable pharmaceutical package.
Apr 29th, 2021
Unknown 21
Carton Service: Eco-Friendly Line of Cartons
Helping revolutionize the Packaging Industry, Carton Service is introducing a renewable line of packaging with their Cartons 4R Earth line.
Apr 23rd, 2021
Polyfoil is a proprietary blend of materials providing advanced barrier properties for products requiring ample protection against potentially harmful external factors, including moisture and oxygen.
Neopac: Polyfoil Dropper Tube System for Vegan Vitamin D Product
Tube Packaging for Luce D3 from Streuli Pharma offers exemplary barrier protection, metered dosing and easy-to-handle portability.
Apr 21st, 2021
210419 Astm Award 01 2048x1073
ASTM International Honors PAXXUS CEO with Award of Merit
Dhuanne Dodrill, CEO of PAXXUS, has been honored by ASTM International for her efforts in medical packaging.
Apr 19th, 2021
More in Package design
The SentiAR Wearable Command Center is an interprocedural augmented reality (AR) system—with the user interface built off the Microsoft HoloLens—that enables the electrophysiologist to model the heart.
Medical Product Changes Stemming from User Centered Design
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: a startup, a consultancy, and a large brand owner talk about how interacting with end users changed their medical device and machinery designs.
Apr 6th, 2021
Communicating acceptance criteria with your lab is key in mechanical testing of passive shippers.
Mechanical Testing for Passive Thermal Coolers: Practical Q&A for Life Sciences
Live from ISTA’s TempPack: Experts discuss acceptance criteria guidance, payload selection, actual product versus placebo, testing multiple product configurations, and more.
Mar 31st, 2021
An exploded view of the Fatty 15 starter kit demonstrates the use of corrugated inserts to safely handle a glass bottle through the many-touchpoint e-comm channel in a compact format without extra space or the need for dunnage.
Subscription D2C Supplement Brand Makes Sustainable Impression at Unboxing
A new-to-science fatty acid supplement promises to improve longevity. Seraphina Therapeutics created a sustainability-minded D2C packaging and unboxing experience to align with and amplify the discovery.
Mar 12th, 2021
Revolt Box Tub
Easy-Application Tube for Veterinary Products Wins Gold
Antiparasitic Revolt™ Topical Solution from Aurora Pharmaceuticals is housed in a customized version of Neopac’s Twist’n’use™ tube.
Mar 8th, 2021
Toppan 210218 3
Antiviral, Antibacterial Packaging
Toppan Printing launches film-type Virusweeper packaging with antiviral and antibacterial functions designed to inhibit the growth of certain viruses and bacteria and significantly reduces their numbers on surfaces.
Mar 3rd, 2021
Lightweight Tube V04 01
Neopac: Lightweight Plastic Tube with Reduced Wall Thickness for Enhanced Sustainability
Latest addition to company’s EcoDesign portfolio of sustainability-minded tubes uses up to 30% less virgin materials.
Feb 26th, 2021
To protect the QuickVue kit against moisture and other environmental conditions, the company integrated Aptar CSP Technologies’ Activ-Film technology.
Film Technology Protects COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Strips
The new QuickVue SARS Antigen test from Quidel incorporates active packaging technology to protect from moisture and other environmental conditions that could otherwise impact accuracy.
Feb 16th, 2021
The resource kit contains booklets, pamphlets with stands, flip charts, pocket information guides and two sample cartons containing placebos.
Updatable Pharma Kit Packaging Saves Co. $200,000 and Counting
Incorporating a kit with a slide cover is providing production flexibility and cost savings—updating the kits only means replacing one component.
Feb 9th, 2021
Medical Supplies Packaging Delivery Design From Antalis Packaging
Improving Home Care with Thoughtful Shipper Redesign
When the last mile includes the doorstep, design accommodates patients with limited dexterity post-surgery or diagnosis.
Jan 11th, 2021
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy 5efcba6f7203d png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #2: Tampons in a Whimsical Ice Cream Pint
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #2, feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Dec 31st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 21 At 3 04 55 Pm
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #7: Annual Package Design Gallery
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #7: the Annual OTC Package Design Gallery, including trends on the aisles.
Dec 24th, 2020
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #9: Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #9, we cover research from McMaster University on a new wrap inspired by lotus leaves.
Dec 22nd, 2020