Top 10 of 2023 - #2: Serena Williams-Co-founded Recovery Line Delivers Daily Relief with Packaging

With Serena Williams in their court as co-founder, this active recovery line’s packaging is designed for top notch performance.

Launched in December 2022, WILL PERFORM is offering a refreshing take on athletic recovery with muscle care and pain management. “Our brand is very much about the idea that recovery is bigger than just the reactive pain relief. Recovery should be something that we think about every day, especially for people like Serena, who are working incredibly hard and need to make sure that they can perform the next day,” says Alexia Lundberg, Ph.D., chief product officer and biochemist by training.

Read on for how they incorporated hands-free delivery, portability, child-resistance, and gender-neutral shelf appeal.

