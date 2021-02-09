Updatable Pharma Kit Packaging Saves Co. $200,000 and Counting

The resource kit contains booklets, pamphlets with stands, flip charts, pocket information guides and two sample cartons containing placebos.

One of the top global pharmaceutical companies has implemented a new packaging system that’s saved them over $200,000 in information update costs compared to conventional kits.

The company launched a critical new drug that was a departure from standard medication regimens, and needed an introductory educational kit for certified pharmacies, doctor’s offices, clinics, and hospitals.

To fill the need, a new kit was designed by Contemporary Graphic Solutions (CGS), a provider of printed components for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and consumer industries. CGS was already producing packaging for the drug, as well as various other materials support the product launch, including pamphlets, brochures, product information sheets, and instructions for use (IFU) items.

The resource kit contains:

Booklets

Pamphlets with stands

Flip charts

Pocket information guides

Two sample cartons containing placebos

Slide structure saves costs

CGS reports that it was “the kit’s versatility, rather than its comprehensiveness, that made the project stand out” thanks to an easily replaced slide cover that’s saved them over $200,000 to date in information update costs compared to conventional kits.

Opting for a large box with a slide-on cover, primary artwork is applied to the cover instead of the inside structure. This means the kits can be produced en masse without becoming instantly outdated should any FDA updates or other critical information changes be necessary.

It is estimated that the pharmaceutical company saves $50,000 each time the slide cover requires a revision.

The system is also saving time—the comprehensive kit packed with materials has simplified the product education process and cut down on instructional visits by manufacturer’s representatives.