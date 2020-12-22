Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #9: Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise

Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.

In our top 10 of 2020, we take a look back at a new plastic material—a treated form of plastic wrap—designed to repel bacteria.

It holds promise as a shrink wrap for covering hospital equipment, surfaces, and more, “preventing the transfer of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and other dangerous bacteria in settings ranging from hospitals to kitchens” according to McMaster University’s Brighter World.

You can even sneeze on it and virtually no bacteria will transfer...

Continue to the full article here: Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise from Hospital to Kitchen