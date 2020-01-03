Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise from Hospital to Kitchen

Superbugs take note: Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella, and more.

Keren Sookne
Jan 3rd, 2020
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Photo by Georgia Kirkos (Courtesy McMaster University)

A new plastic material—a treated form of conventional plastic wrap—has been designed to repel all forms of bacteria, “preventing the transfer of antibiotic-resistant superbugs and other dangerous bacteria in settings ranging from hospitals to kitchens” according to McMaster University’s Brighter World.

You can even sneeze on it and virtually no bacteria will transfer to the new surface.

Researchers at McMaster University in Canada, led by engineers Leyla Soleymani and Tohid Didar, formed a cross-functional team including experts from the school’s Infectious Disease Research group and the McMaster-based Canadian Centre for Electron Microscopy. The research was published in December in the journal ACS Nano.

 Applications in healthcare and food

The researchers say the wrap could be used as a packaging material itself or as a shrink-wrap for covering tables, door handles, IV stands and more that typically harbor bacteria.

 With healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) still taking thousands of lives in hospitals each year, a wrap could prove helpful in the fight against difficult-to-treat strains like C. difficile and MRSA. The CDC reports that on any given day, approximately 1 in 31 hospital patients has at least one healthcare-associated infection.

With salmonella and E. coli outbreaks resulting in illness, food waste and recalls, the material offers promise in food packaging. The news release notes that material “could stop the accidental transfer of bacteria such as E. coli, Salmonella and listeria from raw chicken, meat and other foods.”

How it works

 “The surface is textured with microscopic wrinkles that exclude all external molecules,” explains a McMaster release. “A drop of water or blood, for example, simply bounces away when it lands on the surface. The same is true for bacteria.”

 Inspired by the water-repellant lotus flower, the material is reportedly flexible, durable and inexpensive to produce, with a chemical treatment to further its repellant properties.

 Its effectiveness has already been tested with MRSA and Pseudomonas, two antibiotic-resistant bacteria and the researchers are looking for a commercial partner to develop applications.

“We can see this technology being used in all kinds of institutional and domestic settings,” Didar says. “As the world confronts the crisis of anti-microbial resistance, we hope it will become an important part of the anti-bacterial toolbox.”


This innovation may be a few years out from commercialization, but if you're looking for the newest packaging and machinery on the market now, make plans to visit PACK EXPO East (Mar. 3-5, 2020) in Philadelphia. For more info and registration, click here.

UPS Launches Tech-enabled Healthcare Systems, Standardizes Quality Systems, Forms Healthcare Unit
UPS introduces UPS Premier, a sensor and tracking technology, deploys technology-driven quality management system, and forms UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences unit.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq is expanding support for chemical manufacturers around the world and presenting customer use cases at chemical events this fall.
Supplier Submitted
Oct 18th, 2019
Haselmeier&apos;s Axis D pen-injector
Stevanato Group signs an Exclusive Agreement with Haselmeier to License Axis-D Pen-injector Technology and Intellectual Property for the Therapeutic Area of Diabetes Care
Sub-assembly and final assembly equipment to be supplied by Stevanato Group Operations in Denmark in preparation for global launching.
Oct 9th, 2019
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe is following suit of other global regions, with the growth of flexible packaging and small-size convenience packaging, as well as a focus on sustainability.
Sep 9th, 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Healthcare Packaging by the Numbers: Summer 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Ebola Cured / Image: Guardian
Drug Trials Indicate Ebola is Now Curable
Two of four drugs tested in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola outbreak were found to significantly reduce the death rate.
Aug 22nd, 2019
Volume Share of Top 10 Pack Types, 2018 - Asia Pacific
Asia-Pacific Packaging Growth Driven by Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes
Varied packaging sizes and economic refillable packaging options are driving innovations in the Asia-Pacific region – particularly in India which accounted for the largest packaging volume in 2018.
Aug 21st, 2019
Aptar Pharma&apos;s Unidose Powder System
Aptar’s Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needle-Free Rescue Treatment for Severe Hypoglycemia
The combination product avoids time-consuming assembly for quick emergency treatment.
Aug 15th, 2019
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
On-the-go consumption, smaller pack sizes for portion control and convenience, sustainability, and recyclability are all current themes of innovation in global packaging.
Aug 6th, 2019
Trump / Image: Henry Nicholls
How Will Trump’s Tariffs Affect Mexican Medical Device Makers?
The President’s proposed tariff on imports could have a major effect on the medical device supply chain between the U.S. and Mexico.
Jun 10th, 2019
Herma 132M Wrap-around Labeler
Herma: Wrap-Around Labeler With Motion Control
Designed to achieve 400 products per minute, Herma 132M Labeler now offers motion control for improved product handling.
Jun 6th, 2019
B. Braun has announced that through their collaboration Schreiner MediPharm, they are launching the first FDA-approved prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device.
New Prefilled Heparin Syringe Benefits from Needle-Trap
This product marks the first prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device approved by the FDA.
Apr 30th, 2019
Mosquito / Image: Getty / iStock
There’s a Pill That Makes Your Blood Lethal to Mosquitos
Ivermectin is a drug that kills mosquitos after they bite, and it’s being used to control the spread of malaria.
Mar 27th, 2019
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes.
Gore: Silicone-Free Plunger
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes. Used with bare-glass (non-siliconized) barrels, silicone-free plungers are designed to offer consistent delivery performance over time.
Feb 18th, 2019
BD Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
BD: Glass Pre-Fillable Syringe for Hyaluronic Acid and IV Drugs
Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
Feb 15th, 2019
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
SCHOTT: Ready-to-use adaptiQ Vials
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
Jan 21st, 2019
A close-up of the RIVA machine that produces bags for three Mission Health products; two in 500-mL sizes and a third in a 100-mL offering.
Syringe, IV Bag Compounding/Filling Systems Fulfill ‘Mission’: Part II
A six-axis robot positioned in the middle of an automated compounding system's chamber serves as the the primary mover of materials in sterile filling liquids into syringes and bags at Mission Health.
Jan 21st, 2019
Two automated IV compounding systems sterile-fill liquids and lyophilized products into IV syringes and bags for administration to Mission Health patients.
Syringe, IV Bag Compounding/Filling Systems Fulfill ‘Mission’: Part I
Two automated IV compounding systems sterile-fill liquids and lyophilized products into IV syringes and bags for administration to Mission Health patients.
Jan 18th, 2019
For aseptic filling and closing of ready-to-use vials, this servo-driven machine helps reduce costs, minimize footprint and speed changeover.
NJM: Dara NFL/2-RDL Machine
For aseptic filling and closing of ready-to-use vials, this servo-driven machine helps reduce costs, minimize footprint and speed changeover.
Jan 18th, 2019
Brexit / Image: BBC
How a No-Deal Brexit Could Affect Pharma Packaging
As the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looms, a journalist discussed the potential impact on packaging with industry leaders.
Jan 18th, 2019
More in Package design
Canadian Pharmaceutical Market
Canadian Packaging Materials and Machinery End-Use Market #3 - Pharmaceutical
The manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in Canada is similar to that in the U.S., and demand for packaging machinery is comparable, with slow but steady growth at 1% annually.
Jan 16th, 2019
Devoted to safety and patient compliance, this multi-sensory training device aims to enhance training; includes a proprietary lockout mechanism for repeat use.
Noble: New Product Demonstration Platform
Devoted to safety and patient compliance, this multi-sensory training device aims to enhance training; includes a proprietary lockout mechanism for repeat use.
Nov 21st, 2018
For sterile injectable drugs, NIPP is reported as the first in a planned series of new inspection protocols covering all dosage forms. Agency&rsquo;s goal is for full implementation within two years.
FDA Announces New Inspection Protocol Project
For sterile injectable drugs, NIPP is reported as the first in a planned series of new inspection protocols covering all dosage forms. Agency’s goal is for full implementation within two years.
Nov 9th, 2018
New study suggests syringes ease the management of a larger patient pool while cutting down overfill possibilities. U.S., India and China remain top markets.
Disposables, Biologic Advances Boost Syringe Market
New study suggests syringes ease the management of a larger patient pool while cutting down overfill possibilities. U.S., India and China remain top markets.
Nov 1st, 2018
Protective label is for a syringe system developed by Raumedic that supports exact dosage measurement of a medicine for children as part of a clinical trial.
Schreiner MediPharm: Label for Dosing Syringe
Protective label is for a syringe system developed by Raumedic that supports exact dosage measurement of a medicine for children as part of a clinical trial.
Oct 26th, 2018
Pills on a Conveyor
Canada Could Target U.S. Pharma in Event of Trade War
An Ottawa lawyer says Canadian officials are considering voiding U.S. pharmaceutical patents as retaliation for trade disputes.
Sep 28th, 2018
Company begins production of COP (Cyclo Olefin Polymer) syringes in Germany.
Gerresheimer: Gx RTF ClearJect Plastic Syringes
Company begins production of COP (Cyclo Olefin Polymer) syringes in Germany.
Sep 17th, 2018
4 facts to know about Pharma growth
4 Facts to Know About Pharma Growth
According to PMMI Business Intelligence, demand for packaging materials and machinery for pharmaceuticals has a direct correlation to general economic development – growing as salaries and income rise and more people are able to afford needed medications.
Sep 4th, 2018
About 90% of World Courier&rsquo;s business focus is concentrated in the healthcare/life sciences sector.
Q&A Part II: Packaging Critical for World Courier’s Global Healthcare Shipments
Detailing the role of global regulations and personalized therapies in the company’s logistics strategy.
Aug 20th, 2018
Fact.MR graphic on the global prefilled syringes market.
Ease of Use, Enhanced Safety Bode Well for Prefilled Syringe Market
Both glass and polymer-based syringes expected to make gains, according to a new report that cites biologics and injectables as factors in the growth of prefilled devices.
Jul 31st, 2018
Mosquito / Image: Business Insider
Bill Gates Wants to Develop a Malaria-Killing Mosquito
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation teamed up with insect engineers to create a mosquito that kills off future generations of malaria-transmitting mosquitos.
Jun 25th, 2018
Penny Heaton, new head of Gates&apos; nonprofit biotech, in Ghana in 2006. / Image: Penny Heaton
Bill and Melinda Gates Enter Drug Development Industry
The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation started a well-funded nonprofit biotechnology research institute in Boston.
Jun 11th, 2018