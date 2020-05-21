Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes

Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.

Keren Sookne
May 21st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm

After covering the nurses’ panel at HealthPack 2020—in which healthcare veterans open device packaging and offer honest feedback—I spoke to Virginia Lang, PhD, President & Chief Scientist at HirLan, Inc., who offered her feedback as a human factors (HF) expert to translate the panelists’ in-the-moment wishes to potential actionable insights.

For the original coverage of the 2020 nurses' panel, visit Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points. Scroll below for Dr. Lang's common threads observed.

1. Panelists expressed repeatedly that tamper-evident stickers represent a hurdle that creates paper cuts when they jam their thumbs in to open a package.

  • HF Comment: What they are saying is that there is a potential safety issue with anything that results in a paper cut. 
  • HF Solution: Incorporate half-moon shaped perforated areas on the carton. 

2. Clear small parts in clear trays can inadvertently be tossed out, and the nurses expressed desire for small parts in bright colors.

  • HF Comment: Colors alone are not a compliant solution as different companies can use conflicting color cues and nurses could be color-blind/deficient. The package needs contrast between tray “color” and component “color.”
  • HF Solution: The placement of components in “clear” trays should be obvious and not “stacked.” Don’t use multiple layers with important components underneath. When trays are stacked, place the first used first out sequence.

3. They also said they like colorful flaps or snaps in trays to cue device removal.

  • HF Comment: Affordances that are visual, tactile, and/or auditory are required. 
  • HF Solution: Place “rough” paper indicators in the appropriate places.

4. They noted that they often work in low light, and blue devices can blend in to the blue table drapes. 

  • HF Comment: Users’ environment such as lighting, additional “tools”, etc. must be taken into account.
  • HF Solution: DON’T use color as a differentiator! Use contrast: namely, use WHITE instead of clear plastic. Take into consideration environmental lighting standards for different hospital environments.

5. Because they search for products closer to expiring, they wished for big, bold expiration dates they can see when products are stacked on the shelves.

  • HF Comment: Users risk using devices that have exceeded the expiration date.
  • HF Solution: Place the expiration date in several locations so that when stored, the location is not obstructed. Use BOLD fonts and LARGER font sizes for the expiration date.

6. For products that have different iterations (same line, different size or latex-free version), they said there has to be differentiation to make it obvious which version of the product it is.

  • HF Comment: Again, DO NOT use color as the only cure for differentiation.
  • HF Solution: Use fonts and BOLD test to differentiate differences. For example, state “NO LATEX” for non-latex versions and “LATEX MATERIAL” for the latex versions. A black background with white text for the LATEX MATERIAL version, versus white background with bold black text for the NO LATEX.

Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 32 16 Pm7. Whether a nurse dumps a device on the table or hands off the device to the scrub nurse depends on the device and the situation: if time is of the essence, they may have to dump the item, even if the item is small or the field is crowded.

  • HF Comment: Users need both speed and precision in removing components from packaging.
  • HF Solution: Components must be secure in the packaging for shipment, but must be “loose” enough to dump onto a sterile field. Components must be of a shape that is NOT conducive for “rolling.”

8. They noted that certain header bags can rip when the top is pulled, particularly if there’s not enough room to grip the bag.

  • HF Comment: The header size isn’t taking into account hand ergonomics.
  • HF Solution: Refer to MIL-STD-1472 G for different Hand/Finger ergonomics data.

9. One nurse described a product that requires flushing, but because the device doesn’t have any cues, they were concerned that it does not get flushed if the nurse is inexperienced with the product. They look for spots for Luer-Lok or common syringes.

  • HF Comment: Users look for “affordances” as indications of usage.
  • HF Solution: Users’ typical “affordances” must be taken into account for the accurate usage of the device. HE 75: 2009 (R) 2013 lists these.

10. The nurses both described that in some busy cases, they have to juggle multiple products, holding an item under an arm or between knees to keep it off the floor while opening another package.

  • HF Comment: Environment, physiological constraints, and device size are an interaction when setting up device usage/package opening.
  • HF Solution: Understand the interaction of different device components and sequence of “opening” the components.

11. Outer cartons may be tossed, leaving the item in its primary packaging when it gets picked for a case. Often the IFU is thrown out as well.

  • HF Comment: Cartons used for shipping are different than cartons used for device maintenance, e.g. breakage, sterility. IFUs are trashed.
  • HF Solution: Critical device information must be duplicated on component packaging. IFUs must be accessible, e.g. with a hole for hanging (with the packaging or to hang onto a pole in the patient area) and key points should be printed on the inner packaging.

12. The expressed desire to know the contents of a package without having to open it first.

  • HF Comment: Users need to work in a specialized environment and not every situation is the same.
  • HF Solution: List of contents must be on the inner-most packaging as well as outer packaging.

13. One nurse noted that diagrams on packaging can be very helpful while gaining experience with a device, especially in high-pressure, time-sensitive cases.

  • HF Comment: Users don’t always get training on devices/components.
  • HF Solution: Device usage should utilize pictures AND words. Words should be for actions, pictures for the components plus actions.

Key takeaway

Dr. Lang explains, “If the packaging contributes to use errors with the device, then the users’ inputs are extremely important. Whether the users like the packaging is not the important takeaway, it’s whether the users can interact with the packaging safely and effectively. Hence, packaging design needs to be tested UPFRONT in the Design Controls process. Packaging is NOT a marketing message, packaging is a SAFETY and EFFECTIVENESS fundamental.”

Common Threads Observed 

Users:

  • Do not work alone
  • Have to work quickly
  • Have constrained working space
  • Are both male and female hence the ergonomics for hands, fingers, opening forces, etc., can be very different
  • Do not feel that their input is important

Environment:

  • Extremely different lighting conditions
  • Workspace is constrained in size
  • Supply stocks are in different places than the components are used
  • Devices are “transported” between different locations

 

Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan&rsquo;s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots&rsquo; unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Polyfoil Mmb Recycled Tube
Continuing Sustainability Efforts, Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
The company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 18th, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
Haselmeier Pen 2
Stevanato Group Announces Product Development Collaboration With Cambridge Design Partnership On Pen-Injector Technology
The agreement leverages CDP’s design and development expertise in drug delivery devices and Stevanato Group’s extensive experience in glass containers, tooling, injection molding, device assembly, and its global commercial network.
Apr 28th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 24 At 10 55 39 Am
Packaging Technology Group (PTG): Dual Temp Thermal Packaging in TRUEtemp Naturals® Cellulose Line
This sustainable shipper from PTG is a thermal system that allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container.
Apr 24th, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
&apos;The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.&rdquo;
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
Deal expands ProMach’s growing solid dose pharmaceutical solutions lineup and further enhances integrated solutions capabilities.
Mar 27th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
Flexible Packaging for Infinite CBD Gummies
Popularity of Cannabis Formats Evolving, Packaging Follows Suit
Dried flower is giving way to creams, gels, dried teas/powders and inhalers, products that doubled in growth in two years’ time. Packaging for cannabis is expanding to meet this growth.
Mar 25th, 2020
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology is made to offer customized active packaging systems designed to meet the drug developer&rsquo;s specific formulation as well as provide a broad spectrum of drug-specific protection.
Aptar CSP Technologies: Moisture Adsorption and Oxygen Scavenging Packaging System
Oxygen scavenging and moisture adsorption system added to Aptar CSP Technologies’ 3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology portfolio.
Feb 7th, 2020
Featuring a tamper-evident, push-on PE flip-top cap, the printer-friendly SpringTube, can be decorated via digital, flexo or metallic foil processes.
At Pharmapack, Neopac to Showcase SpringTube for Skin Health Products
Company also will feature its new Tube Design Guide, a multi-step primer for optimum recyclability.
Jan 20th, 2020
UPS Launches Tech-enabled Healthcare Systems, Standardizes Quality Systems, Forms Healthcare Unit
UPS introduces UPS Premier, a sensor and tracking technology, deploys technology-driven quality management system, and forms UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences unit.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq is expanding support for chemical manufacturers around the world and presenting customer use cases at chemical events this fall.
Oct 18th, 2019
Haselmeier&apos;s Axis D pen-injector
Stevanato Group signs an Exclusive Agreement with Haselmeier to License Axis-D Pen-injector Technology and Intellectual Property for the Therapeutic Area of Diabetes Care
Sub-assembly and final assembly equipment to be supplied by Stevanato Group Operations in Denmark in preparation for global launching.
Oct 9th, 2019
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe is following suit of other global regions, with the growth of flexible packaging and small-size convenience packaging, as well as a focus on sustainability.
Sep 9th, 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Healthcare Packaging by the Numbers: Summer 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Ebola Cured / Image: Guardian
Drug Trials Indicate Ebola is Now Curable
Two of four drugs tested in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola outbreak were found to significantly reduce the death rate.
Aug 22nd, 2019
More in Package design
Aptar Pharma&apos;s Unidose Powder System
Aptar’s Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needle-Free Rescue Treatment for Severe Hypoglycemia
The combination product avoids time-consuming assembly for quick emergency treatment.
Aug 15th, 2019
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
On-the-go consumption, smaller pack sizes for portion control and convenience, sustainability, and recyclability are all current themes of innovation in global packaging.
Aug 6th, 2019
Trump / Image: Henry Nicholls
How Will Trump’s Tariffs Affect Mexican Medical Device Makers?
The President’s proposed tariff on imports could have a major effect on the medical device supply chain between the U.S. and Mexico.
Jun 10th, 2019
Herma 132M Wrap-around Labeler
Herma: Wrap-Around Labeler With Motion Control
Designed to achieve 400 products per minute, Herma 132M Labeler now offers motion control for improved product handling.
Jun 6th, 2019
B. Braun has announced that through their collaboration Schreiner MediPharm, they are launching the first FDA-approved prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device.
New Prefilled Heparin Syringe Benefits from Needle-Trap
This product marks the first prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device approved by the FDA.
Apr 30th, 2019
Mosquito / Image: Getty / iStock
There’s a Pill That Makes Your Blood Lethal to Mosquitos
Ivermectin is a drug that kills mosquitos after they bite, and it’s being used to control the spread of malaria.
Mar 27th, 2019
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes.
Gore: Silicone-Free Plunger
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes. Used with bare-glass (non-siliconized) barrels, silicone-free plungers are designed to offer consistent delivery performance over time.
Feb 18th, 2019
BD Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
BD: Glass Pre-Fillable Syringe for Hyaluronic Acid and IV Drugs
Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
Feb 15th, 2019
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
SCHOTT: Ready-to-use adaptiQ Vials
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
Jan 21st, 2019
A close-up of the RIVA machine that produces bags for three Mission Health products; two in 500-mL sizes and a third in a 100-mL offering.
Syringe, IV Bag Compounding/Filling Systems Fulfill ‘Mission’: Part II
A six-axis robot positioned in the middle of an automated compounding system's chamber serves as the the primary mover of materials in sterile filling liquids into syringes and bags at Mission Health.
Jan 21st, 2019
Two automated IV compounding systems sterile-fill liquids and lyophilized products into IV syringes and bags for administration to Mission Health patients.
Syringe, IV Bag Compounding/Filling Systems Fulfill ‘Mission’: Part I
Two automated IV compounding systems sterile-fill liquids and lyophilized products into IV syringes and bags for administration to Mission Health patients.
Jan 18th, 2019
For aseptic filling and closing of ready-to-use vials, this servo-driven machine helps reduce costs, minimize footprint and speed changeover.
NJM: Dara NFL/2-RDL Machine
For aseptic filling and closing of ready-to-use vials, this servo-driven machine helps reduce costs, minimize footprint and speed changeover.
Jan 18th, 2019