Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points

Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.

Keren Sookne
Mar 11th, 2020
Ambient Devices Getty Image

It’s rare for medical device manufacturers to get face time and honest feedback from busy nurses and surgical techs, which makes the nurses’ panel at HealthPack one of the most popular sessions of the show.

Img 4558This year was no exception, with an operating room clinical educator and a cath lab and acute intervention (STEMI) technical operations manager opening unbranded packaging as if they were in the field. They offered their feedback on what helps and hurts in packaging during aseptic presentation:

  1. A pet peeve: Both panelists said (repeatedly) that the tamper-evident sticker is “dreaded,” and they often have to jam thumbs in and get paper cuts to open them. On the flipside, they welcomed half-moon-shaped perforated areas to press and get into cartons easily.
  2. What does a ripped tamper-evident sticker mean within the hospital walls? One panelist noted, “Know that physicians change their mind like that [snapped fingers]. You may be in the process of opening one of those up and haven’t defeated the sterile barrier and the doctor will change their mind. You’ll put it right back on the shelf without thinking twice.”
  3. If a small part in a kit is clear in color just like the thermoformed tray, the nurses say it can be easy to miss it and can be thrown out with the packaging. Bright colors for small parts in clear trays can be a big help.
  4. Similarly, colorful plastic is helpful for top flaps or snaps that must be removed to access the device in a tray, communicating where to lift flaps or remove product.
  5. Color matters: When using color as a differentiator instead of clear plastic, they said anything but blue is helpful, as blue blends in with most drapes. “If you’re designing something, design it in low light,” one panelist advised. They often work in low light with a table full of devices where finding clear or blue objects can prove quite tricky.
  6. They expressed desire for big bold expiration dates, preferably ones that are visible to someone approaching the shelves in a stack. Searching for expiration dates is a pet peeve, they said, and they educate newer staff to seek the products with expiration dates ending sooner.
  7. If products are different sizes, or one is the latex version and one is latex-free, the packaging is often the same color, size and design. One nurse said these can be easily mistaken for one another and that is a serious issue for patients with latex allergies. Different colors on packages of the same design can help to differentiate between latex or latex-free, or between various sizes of a product.
  8. Dump or pick? It depends on the situation. For high value products, one panelist indicated that they will wait for the scrub nurse to be available for a handoff. Dumping is often a necessity for many products due to busy scrub nurses with their backs turned to give physicians a hand. With the clock ticking, the nurses need to get the product out onto the sterile field as quickly as possible. In the case of screws, nurses don’t want to risk dropping them on the floor or losing such small parts on the crowded field, but they often have to dump them for timing reasons.
  9. They struggled with a header bag with a narrow header. One panelist expressed that the entire top can rip off if pulled too hard, and then they can’t grip the bag without touching the sterile interior.
  10. Nonverbal cues: Some products need to be hydrated and visual cues help. “Some have a spot for a Luer-Lok syringe or the common syringes, I look for that and it’s a non-verbal indication to flush here. There’s a product we use regularly in the cath lab that does need flushing but doesn’t have that non-verbal communication to flush here,” they said, which means those products may not always get flushed.
  11. Some nurses grab doubles of many products, so that if the package is compromised or a product drops to the floor, they have another at the ready without having to run back for a replacement. This saves time but also means juggling and restocking after the case.
  12. At times, a second product is opened while the nurse holds a packaged product between their knees or under their arm so it doesn’t drop to the floor. This restricts their movement, and makes opening packages an additional challenge.
  13. Outer cartons are often removed to save space in storage… this has ramifications for how the pouch is stored on a wire rack and where the implant card/instructions for use (IFUs) go. The panelists wondered if it’s possible to have a notch/hole on pouches to hang from.
  14. They noted that it’s helpful to have the “table of contents” on the outside of a kit’s package. In one case, they had to open the package to view a printed contents sheet and they’d rather know what’s inside without having to open it.
  15. One package had a diagram of instructions on the lid (in pictures instead of in words). The nurse said these are very helpful for the scrub nurse and also for the circulating nurse if they haven’t used that product before. They don’t have much time to stop and read and pictures help to save time in certain cases.


PMMI Media Group editors have purchased carbon credits through cooleffect.org to ensure any flights we take to cover events in 2020 are carbon neutral.

Ambient Devices Getty Image
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology is made to offer customized active packaging systems designed to meet the drug developer&rsquo;s specific formulation as well as provide a broad spectrum of drug-specific protection.
Aptar CSP Technologies: Moisture Adsorption and Oxygen Scavenging Packaging System
Oxygen scavenging and moisture adsorption system added to Aptar CSP Technologies’ 3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology portfolio.
Feb 7th, 2020
Featuring a tamper-evident, push-on PE flip-top cap, the printer-friendly SpringTube, can be decorated via digital, flexo or metallic foil processes.
At Pharmapack, Neopac to Showcase SpringTube for Skin Health Products
Company also will feature its new Tube Design Guide, a multi-step primer for optimum recyclability.
Jan 20th, 2020
UPS Launches Tech-enabled Healthcare Systems, Standardizes Quality Systems, Forms Healthcare Unit
UPS introduces UPS Premier, a sensor and tracking technology, deploys technology-driven quality management system, and forms UPS Healthcare and Life Sciences unit.
Oct 22nd, 2019
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq Expands Support for the Chemical Industry
Seeq is expanding support for chemical manufacturers around the world and presenting customer use cases at chemical events this fall.
Oct 18th, 2019
Haselmeier&apos;s Axis D pen-injector
Stevanato Group signs an Exclusive Agreement with Haselmeier to License Axis-D Pen-injector Technology and Intellectual Property for the Therapeutic Area of Diabetes Care
Sub-assembly and final assembly equipment to be supplied by Stevanato Group Operations in Denmark in preparation for global launching.
Oct 9th, 2019
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Global Packaging Outlook: Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe is following suit of other global regions, with the growth of flexible packaging and small-size convenience packaging, as well as a focus on sustainability.
Sep 9th, 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Healthcare Packaging by the Numbers: Summer 2019
From temperature excursions to the bioplastics market, stats from around the packaging sphere.
Sep 2nd, 2019
Ebola Cured / Image: Guardian
Drug Trials Indicate Ebola is Now Curable
Two of four drugs tested in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Ebola outbreak were found to significantly reduce the death rate.
Aug 22nd, 2019
Volume Share of Top 10 Pack Types, 2018 - Asia Pacific
Asia-Pacific Packaging Growth Driven by Demand for Smaller Pack Sizes
Varied packaging sizes and economic refillable packaging options are driving innovations in the Asia-Pacific region – particularly in India which accounted for the largest packaging volume in 2018.
Aug 21st, 2019
Aptar Pharma&apos;s Unidose Powder System
Aptar’s Nasal Unidose Device Approved by US FDA for First Needle-Free Rescue Treatment for Severe Hypoglycemia
The combination product avoids time-consuming assembly for quick emergency treatment.
Aug 15th, 2019
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
Top Trends Affecting Global Packaging
On-the-go consumption, smaller pack sizes for portion control and convenience, sustainability, and recyclability are all current themes of innovation in global packaging.
Aug 6th, 2019
Trump / Image: Henry Nicholls
How Will Trump’s Tariffs Affect Mexican Medical Device Makers?
The President’s proposed tariff on imports could have a major effect on the medical device supply chain between the U.S. and Mexico.
Jun 10th, 2019
Herma 132M Wrap-around Labeler
Herma: Wrap-Around Labeler With Motion Control
Designed to achieve 400 products per minute, Herma 132M Labeler now offers motion control for improved product handling.
Jun 6th, 2019
B. Braun has announced that through their collaboration Schreiner MediPharm, they are launching the first FDA-approved prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device.
New Prefilled Heparin Syringe Benefits from Needle-Trap
This product marks the first prefilled heparin syringe with an integrated needle protection device approved by the FDA.
Apr 30th, 2019
Mosquito / Image: Getty / iStock
There’s a Pill That Makes Your Blood Lethal to Mosquitos
Ivermectin is a drug that kills mosquitos after they bite, and it’s being used to control the spread of malaria.
Mar 27th, 2019
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes.
Gore: Silicone-Free Plunger
ImproJect Plungers eliminate the need for silicone as a lubricant in pre-filled syringes. Used with bare-glass (non-siliconized) barrels, silicone-free plungers are designed to offer consistent delivery performance over time.
Feb 18th, 2019
BD Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
BD: Glass Pre-Fillable Syringe for Hyaluronic Acid and IV Drugs
Hylok is designed for secure and safe administration of hyaluronic acid and intravenous drugs.
Feb 15th, 2019
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
SCHOTT: Ready-to-use adaptiQ Vials
Company expands its portfolio of large-size ISO formats of 15R, 20R, 25R and 30R vials commercially available for human use (FHU).
Jan 21st, 2019
A close-up of the RIVA machine that produces bags for three Mission Health products; two in 500-mL sizes and a third in a 100-mL offering.
Syringe, IV Bag Compounding/Filling Systems Fulfill ‘Mission’: Part II
A six-axis robot positioned in the middle of an automated compounding system's chamber serves as the the primary mover of materials in sterile filling liquids into syringes and bags at Mission Health.
Jan 21st, 2019
More in Package design
For aseptic filling and closing of ready-to-use vials, this servo-driven machine helps reduce costs, minimize footprint and speed changeover.
NJM: Dara NFL/2-RDL Machine
For aseptic filling and closing of ready-to-use vials, this servo-driven machine helps reduce costs, minimize footprint and speed changeover.
Jan 18th, 2019
Brexit / Image: BBC
How a No-Deal Brexit Could Affect Pharma Packaging
As the possibility of a no-deal Brexit looms, a journalist discussed the potential impact on packaging with industry leaders.
Jan 18th, 2019
Canadian Pharmaceutical Market
Canadian Packaging Materials and Machinery End-Use Market #3 - Pharmaceutical
The manufacturing of pharmaceutical products in Canada is similar to that in the U.S., and demand for packaging machinery is comparable, with slow but steady growth at 1% annually.
Jan 16th, 2019
Devoted to safety and patient compliance, this multi-sensory training device aims to enhance training; includes a proprietary lockout mechanism for repeat use.
Noble: New Product Demonstration Platform
Devoted to safety and patient compliance, this multi-sensory training device aims to enhance training; includes a proprietary lockout mechanism for repeat use.
Nov 21st, 2018
For sterile injectable drugs, NIPP is reported as the first in a planned series of new inspection protocols covering all dosage forms. Agency&rsquo;s goal is for full implementation within two years.
FDA Announces New Inspection Protocol Project
For sterile injectable drugs, NIPP is reported as the first in a planned series of new inspection protocols covering all dosage forms. Agency’s goal is for full implementation within two years.
Nov 9th, 2018
New study suggests syringes ease the management of a larger patient pool while cutting down overfill possibilities. U.S., India and China remain top markets.
Disposables, Biologic Advances Boost Syringe Market
New study suggests syringes ease the management of a larger patient pool while cutting down overfill possibilities. U.S., India and China remain top markets.
Nov 1st, 2018
Protective label is for a syringe system developed by Raumedic that supports exact dosage measurement of a medicine for children as part of a clinical trial.
Schreiner MediPharm: Label for Dosing Syringe
Protective label is for a syringe system developed by Raumedic that supports exact dosage measurement of a medicine for children as part of a clinical trial.
Oct 26th, 2018
Pills on a Conveyor
Canada Could Target U.S. Pharma in Event of Trade War
An Ottawa lawyer says Canadian officials are considering voiding U.S. pharmaceutical patents as retaliation for trade disputes.
Sep 28th, 2018
Company begins production of COP (Cyclo Olefin Polymer) syringes in Germany.
Gerresheimer: Gx RTF ClearJect Plastic Syringes
Company begins production of COP (Cyclo Olefin Polymer) syringes in Germany.
Sep 17th, 2018
4 facts to know about Pharma growth
4 Facts to Know About Pharma Growth
According to PMMI Business Intelligence, demand for packaging materials and machinery for pharmaceuticals has a direct correlation to general economic development – growing as salaries and income rise and more people are able to afford needed medications.
Sep 4th, 2018
About 90% of World Courier&rsquo;s business focus is concentrated in the healthcare/life sciences sector.
Q&A Part II: Packaging Critical for World Courier’s Global Healthcare Shipments
Detailing the role of global regulations and personalized therapies in the company’s logistics strategy.
Aug 20th, 2018
Fact.MR graphic on the global prefilled syringes market.
Ease of Use, Enhanced Safety Bode Well for Prefilled Syringe Market
Both glass and polymer-based syringes expected to make gains, according to a new report that cites biologics and injectables as factors in the growth of prefilled devices.
Jul 31st, 2018