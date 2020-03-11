Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points

It’s rare for medical device manufacturers to get face time and honest feedback from busy nurses and surgical techs, which makes the nurses’ panel at HealthPack one of the most popular sessions of the show.

This year was no exception, with an operating room clinical educator and a cath lab and acute intervention (STEMI) technical operations manager opening unbranded packaging as if they were in the field. They offered their feedback on what helps and hurts in packaging during aseptic presentation: