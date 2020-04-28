Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister roduction Lines from McKesson RxPak

The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.

Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging—a contract packager serving the pharmaceutical industry with bottling, blistering, pouching, unit-of-use, compliance, and secondary packaging services—has purchased three high speed blistering and cartoning lines with serialization and aggregation capabilities from McKesson RxPak’s production facility in Memphis. The company reports that the infrastructure acquisition nearly doubles its total blister production capacity, which now stands at half a billion packs per year.

In a separate equipment investment, this summer Legacy plans to add a high speed bottling line, bringing the contract packager’s bottling capacity to some 600 million units per year. Additionally, the company recently incorporated two pouching machines to help meet growing demand for tablet and capsule filling applications.

The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors, says the company, in expectation of continued heightened demand per the company’s transition into a high-volume, one-stop shop providing turnkey product packaging straight through market delivery.

Located in Memphis, McKesson RxPak is a division of McKesson Corp. and a provider of packaging products and services to manufacturers and retailers in the pharmaceutical industry. Michael Plumlee, vice president of Sales, says, “This will allow McKesson to focus on its portfolio expansion through the SKY Unit Dose Division.”

“This infrastructure investment is a natural evolution of the expansion plans Legacy adopted several years ago, starting with a 100,000-square-foot expansion in 2017 that added both production capabilities and warehousing capacity providing a total of 300,000 square feet,” says David Spence, CEO of Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging.