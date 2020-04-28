Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister roduction Lines from McKesson RxPak

Company also adds bottling and pouching equipment in anticipation of heightened demand.

Apr 28th, 2020
The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.
The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.

The company reports that the infrastructure acquisition nearly doubles its total blister production capacity, which now stands at half a billion packs per year.The company reports that the infrastructure acquisition nearly doubles its total blister production capacity, which now stands at half a billion packs per year.Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging—a contract packager serving the pharmaceutical industry with bottling, blistering, pouching, unit-of-use, compliance, and secondary packaging services—has purchased three high speed blistering and cartoning lines with serialization and aggregation capabilities from McKesson RxPak’s production facility in Memphis. The company reports that the infrastructure acquisition nearly doubles its total blister production capacity, which now stands at half a billion packs per year.

In a separate equipment investment, this summer Legacy plans to add a high speed bottling line, bringing the contract packager’s bottling capacity to some 600 million units per year. Additionally, the company recently incorporated two pouching machines to help meet growing demand for tablet and capsule filling applications.

The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors, says the company, in expectation of continued heightened demand per the company’s transition into a high-volume, one-stop shop providing turnkey product packaging straight through market delivery.

Located in Memphis, McKesson RxPak is a division of McKesson Corp. and a provider of packaging products and services to manufacturers and retailers in the pharmaceutical industry. Michael Plumlee, vice president of Sales, says, “This will allow McKesson to focus on its portfolio expansion through the SKY Unit Dose Division.”

“This infrastructure investment is a natural evolution of the expansion plans Legacy adopted several years ago, starting with a 100,000-square-foot expansion in 2017 that added both production capabilities and warehousing capacity providing a total of 300,000 square feet,” says David Spence, CEO of Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging. 

Companies in this article
Legacy Pharmaceutical
The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister roduction Lines from McKesson RxPak
Company also adds bottling and pouching equipment in anticipation of heightened demand.
Apr 28th, 2020
A3 Webinar Covid Robotics Panel2
COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics
Presidents and CEOs of Fanuc, Universal Robots, Fetch, and Schunk discuss how robotics and automation are helping manufacturers through the pandemic and what the lasting effects might be.
Apr 28th, 2020
At the Virtual Show, Syntegon introduces the new Sepion coater series to the market. The state-of-the-art equipment for tablet coating will be available in six different sizes.
Virtual Show: New Technologies For Solid Dosage Forms From Syntegon
Coming soon... Market launch: new Sepion Coater series in six sizes, continuous production from powder to capsule, and new APD tool determines optimum process parameters for capsule filling.
Apr 28th, 2020
Haselmeier Pen 2
Stevanato Group Announces Product Development Collaboration With Cambridge Design Partnership On Pen-Injector Technology
The agreement leverages CDP’s design and development expertise in drug delivery devices and Stevanato Group’s extensive experience in glass containers, tooling, injection molding, device assembly, and its global commercial network.
Apr 28th, 2020
Performed via secure WiFi, 3G/4G, or ethernet connection, the Remote Technical Assist program should allow line personnel to hear, speak with, and see technicians.
MG America: Remote Technical Assist (RTA) for Processing & Packaging Machinery
Real-time virtual support from machine specialists decreases equipment downtime while enhancing line personnel skills.
Apr 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 24 At 10 55 39 Am
Packaging Technology Group (PTG): Dual Temp Thermal Packaging in TRUEtemp Naturals® Cellulose Line
This sustainable shipper from PTG is a thermal system that allows medications and therapies with different temperature requirements to travel together in the same container.
Apr 24th, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min
Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.
Apr 23rd, 2020
The global vaccine market is expected to exceed $59 billion in 2020.
Expanded Capacity for Vial & Syringe Packaging at Keystone Folding Box
Amid increased demand from biologics and vaccines sectors, the company invests in additional die cutting and gluing machinery, expanding production capacity and allowing for expedited turnaround.
Apr 22nd, 2020
RemoTe is meant to increase the operators&rsquo; abilities in allowing them to work remotely in real-time on a customer&rsquo;s problems.
RemoTe: a New Family of Services for Remote Assistance
Customer care tools to provide full technical assistance through remote systems and mobile devices.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Euclid Medical Products: Vantage&trade; Label Printer
Euclid Medical Products: Label Printer
As pharmacies continue to experience an influx in operations during the current pandemic, the Vantage Label Printer is designed to help maximize pharmacist efficiency and patient wellness.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020
With the Flexible Filling Portfolio, Syntegon presents an individually configurable, modular machine concept for processing small and medium batches of liquid pharmaceuticals.
Virtual Show: Syntegon Technology Showcases Expertise for Producing and Processing Liquid Pharmaceuticals
After interpack postponement, the company is holding a virtual event from May 7-13, 2020, showcasing flexible solutions for small and micro batches, higher product safety thanks to software and AI, and new developments for liquid filling and assembly.
Apr 17th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 04 16 At 3 53 06 Pm
Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response
The industry mobilizes to supply the healthcare sector with much-needed devices and protection.
Apr 17th, 2020
Leibinger Cij Jet2
IIMAK Announces Partnership with Leibinger
IIMAK announces its partnership with Leibinger Coding and Marking Systems. IIMAK is now a distributor of the full line of Leibinger's JET continuous inkjet printers.
Apr 16th, 2020
The camera system Polyphem wt should provide reliable fill inspection on blister machines.
Multifaceted Blister Control with Polyphem wt
Designed to customer specifications, with a variety of control options, the system detects errors in colour, form, dimension, and position of contents.
Apr 15th, 2020
BlindSpotz&trade; Freeze Alert Sensor: Freeze Alert can be printed on label, syringe or aluminum cap. The technology prints clear and then turns blue if the drug freezes at any time in supply chain.
Chromatic Technologies’ Scientists Join Fight Against COVID-19 Virus
American Thermal Instruments lends their expertise.
Apr 14th, 2020
Syntegon Technology offers various remote services with secure remote access, including online operator training and the E-portal for easy spare parts ordering.
Syntegon Technology Services at the Virtual Show 2020
The company debuts new digital solutions for pharma and food, sustainability as a service focus for food manufacturers, and remote Service—from machine support to platforms for spare parts management and training.
Apr 14th, 2020
Face shields manufactured by Pulver Packaging using paper supplied by Case Paper, both PPC member companies.
Packaging Suppliers are Fighting COVID-19 with Fiber Shields
'If you can make a donut box, you can make face shields to protect medical professionals on the frontlines,' says one member of the Paperboard Packaging Council.
Apr 10th, 2020
&ldquo;The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation&rsquo;s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,&rdquo; Menon says.
Troy Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences Announces PPE, Medical Plastic Recycling Research
Researchers are looking into new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as well as into methods of recycling medical plastics.
Apr 9th, 2020
More in Machinery & materials
Nice Label Print
Free of Charge: NiceLabel to Provide Label Cloud Software to Organizations Fighting Covid-19
From medical supplies to food, the company wants “to help eliminate any delays in the delivery of supplies by ensuring that labeling is never an obstacle to getting critical items to the front line as fast as possible.”
Apr 7th, 2020
Jng 5916
In Support of Customers’ Crisis Response, Groninger USA Extends Service to Weekends and Lowers Rates
To support the COVID-19 response, weekend services will help maximize production output and uptime for customers’ production support technicians and prepare for the upcoming catch-up rally.
Apr 7th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Take PDA's COVID-19 Survey in Pharmaceuticals
The Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) is conducting an important assessment to understand industry impacts on operations and supply chains.
Apr 6th, 2020
Mobile robots use ultraviolet light to disinfect hospitals and other facilities.
COVID-19 Provides Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Robots can tackle the three Ds they are known for to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Mobile robots are suited to disinfecting facilities, providing surveillance, and delivering goods.
Apr 2nd, 2020
These pharmacy packaging machines are made to unit or multi dose medications and to package at speeds up to 65 packages per minute.
Euclid Medical Products: Axial Multi-Dose Adherence Pouch Packaging
With speeds up to 65 packages per minute, the machines’ rotary design eases access to canisters and maintenance.
Mar 31st, 2020
Ultra pouches provide a simplified alternative as they are designed to be used for both steam and hydrogen peroxide sterilization and are available in a range of sizes.
Amcor Ultra Pouches and Reels Certified for Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization
Amcor’s ULTRA pouches can now cater to 100% of hospital sterilization centers’ needs.
Mar 31st, 2020
Ae100047928 Blue
Bulk Bag Discharging System
Material Transfer’s patented system is designed for discharging pharmaceutical ingredients into a customer’s existing process.
Mar 31st, 2020
Emerson
An Appeal to Support Our Essential Services and Critical Infrastructure Workers
The COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a tremendous global challenge that we must work together to defeat. Now, our essential and critical workers are being relied upon to provide the services we expect every day and we must do everything to support them.
Mar 27th, 2020
Romaco&mdash;a sustainability enabler
Romaco Noack: Unity 600 Blister Packaging Line
The line from Romaco Noack is a high speed machine for medium to large batch sizes, specially designed for blister formats arranged crosswise to the running direction.
Mar 27th, 2020
&apos;The research forecasts continued strong growth in the pharmaceutical sector over the next few years, and blister packs are a key part of that growth story driven by consumer convenience and safety, particularly with regulations around serialization.&rdquo;
ProMach Strengthens Pharmaceutical Portfolio with Acquisition of Pharmaworks
Deal expands ProMach’s growing solid dose pharmaceutical solutions lineup and further enhances integrated solutions capabilities.
Mar 27th, 2020
HR Pharmaceuticals won an FPA silver award for EcoVue by Glenroy. It is a flexible package for ultrasound gel featuring custom film requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Ultrasound Gel Pouch Gets Ergonomic Design, Reduces Waste
Designed to be easy to hold and evacuate more product, this multilayer spouted pouch replaces the traditional bottle while requiring less energy to manufacture and transport.
Mar 27th, 2020
Bu D Dy Hd
IMA Launches "Stay Connect!"
Mar 26th, 2020