Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2022 - #5: Nourished’s 3D-printed Supplement Stacks Deliver Personalized Nutrients

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2022. At #5, we look at colorful, customized gummies 3D-printed in a monthly supply, packed in home-compostable wrap.

Dec 29, 2022
Nourished Stacks Macro 21

In our top 10 of 2022: “Consumers don’t just want personalization, they demand it,” according to a McKinsey report citing COVID-19 and the surge in digital behaviors raising the bar for all players. There’s been a rise in personalized skincare, haircare, and more as consumers look to branch away from off-the-shelf offerings. But shorter, customized runs in healthcare can strain production capacity at legacy plants.

Meanwhile, 3D printing has been making its mark on life sciences and production, from faster prototypes and assembly parts for manufacturing to customized medical devices.

One supplement company founder saw a way to use 3D printing to deliver personalized gummies that meet demand for tailored vitamins. As Melissa Snover, a registered nutritionist and founder & CEO of Nourished, explains, “Everyone has different nutritional needs that should be catered to. Mass manufacturing vitamins has been the standard practice for decades, but it is not necessarily practical when introducing customized products, or when someone is looking for a nutritional regime to fit their specific needs.”

She feels that the current industry standard for personalization, picking separate tablets and packing them together, isn’t necessarily convenient, truly personalized, or sustainable.

In 2020, Snover launched Nourished’s personalized vitamins and "Life Stacks." The company uses 3D printing machinery to layer different “mixes” of active ingredients on top of each other to form a single product quickly, which is specifically suited to the consumer's individual requirements. The stacks encompass made-to-order natural vitamins and ingredient combinations that are sugar-free, vegan, allergen-free, and plastic-free.

Continue to the full article here: Nourished’s 3D-printed Supplement Stacks Deliver Personalized Nutrients

Prefer video? Click here: 3D-printed Supplement Stacks Deliver Personalized Nutrients

