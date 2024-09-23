New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Discover new packaging solutions from hundreds of suppliers specializing in life sciences, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International in Chicago.

Swiss Airtainer Secures Pre-round A Funding to Accelerate Market Expansion of Active Temperature-controlled Containers

This new investment will help the company meet the growing demand for its sustainable, cost-efficient, and highly reliable containers.

Sep 23, 2024
Swiss Airtainer’s containers have quickly gained approval from key regulatory bodies, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), facilitating rapid adoption by airlines and logistics providers.
Swiss Airtainer’s containers have quickly gained approval from key regulatory bodies, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), facilitating rapid adoption by airlines and logistics providers.
Swiss Airtainer

Swiss Airtainer, a leading innovator of advanced active temperature-controlled air cargo containers, announces a significant pre-round A investment from a consortium of private investors. The company previously received multimillion-dollar startup grants from venture capital sources, including the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation, which supported its initial development phase. This new investment will help Swiss Airtainer meet the growing demand for its sustainable, cost-efficient, and highly reliable containers, already qualified and validated by several leading pharmaceutical companies, airlines and logistics providers. The funding will enable the company to accelerate the production of its innovative containers, expand its global market presence, and scale organizational capacity.  

Swiss Airtainer’s active temperature-controlled containers are unique due to their lighter, more resilient, and durable materials. The container’s significantly lower weight reduces CO2 emissions by 45%, representing a saving of four tons of CO2 on long-haul flights, such as a round-trip between Zurich and San Francisco.  

The containers boast a cutting-edge, IATA Air Cargo Innovation Award-winning design, with full redundancy in all mission-critical components that incorporates solar panels and six fully redundant high-energy lightweight batteries. This ensures consistent and precise temperature control during flight and transit, even under challenging conditions. The containers feature industry-first, true two-way GSM-based communication capabilities, enabling real-time tracking, alerts, and preventive intervention.

Swiss Airtainer’s containers have quickly gained approval from key regulatory bodies, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), facilitating rapid adoption by airlines and logistics providers. The company’s swift regulatory approvals and focus on innovation underscores the market’s confidence in Swiss Airtainer’s products.

“We are very excited about this new investment, which represents an important milestone for Swiss Airtainer,” said Eduard Seligman, CEO of Swiss Airtainer. “Our vision has always been to provide the most advanced, sustainable, and reliable alternative solutions for temperature-sensitive cargo, and this funding will help us to scale up and move closer to our goal. The trust that several major pharmaceutical companies have already placed in Swiss Airtainer demonstrates the strength of our product and its potential to transform cold chain logistics.”

Dr. Ludwig H. Bertsch, Chairman of the Board of Swiss Airtainer, added, “I am thrilled to be part of a company that is setting new standards for innovation and sustainability in the active temperature-controlled container market. Swiss Airtainer’s unique technology delivers cost-savings without compromising performance, creating lasting value for our partners and customers. With its modern technology and focus on research and development, Swiss Airtainer provides pharmaceutical companies with a greener and more cost-effective alternative and continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cold chain logistics.”

 

Companies in this article
Swiss Airtainer
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Related Stories
Trucking and pharmaceutical logistics trends
Supply Chain
Four Trucking Topics as You Navigate Pharmaceutical Logistics
Ista Digital Web 6 04162024120311
Supply Chain
ISTA Unveils New Digital Cloud Application to Streamline Data Collection, Collaboration and Packaging Design
Hda Pcsc
Supply Chain
HDA and PCSC Announce Launch of GDP Accreditation Program
Explore the future of parenteral packaging at Uhlmann's digital event
Sponsor Content
Explore the future of parenteral packaging at Uhlmann's digital event
Top Stories
2024 Tech Excellence Awards Main
PMMI News
Technology Excellence Awards Spotlight Innovations at PACK EXPO
Videos reveal finalists’ new technologies, with online voting beginning October 28 and onsite voting available during the event.
FluMist is the first vaccine to prevent influenza that does not need to be administered by a healthcare provider.
Industry News
FDA Approves Nasal Spray Influenza Vaccine for Self- or Caregiver-Administration
Pack Expo International 2024 Big
PMMI News
Emerging Brands Get a Jump Start at Expansion at PACK EXPO International
Tempcontrol
Industry News
Temperature-Controlled Pharmaceutical Packaging Solutions Market Worth 8.64 Billion by 2031
Explore the future of parenteral packaging at Uhlmann's digital event
Sponsor Content
Explore the future of parenteral packaging at Uhlmann's digital event
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
At PACK EXPO International, you’ll find innovations from hundreds of exhibitors that specialize in pharmaceuticals, biologics, nutraceuticals, medical devices and more. No other show delivers as many solutions to keep your products safe and effective.
Read More
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Experience the cutting edge of food packaging and processing innovation at PACK EXPO International this November. See machinery and equipment in action, discover new technologies, and learn sustainable solutions from experts, all in one place.
Read More
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Products
Schneider Packaging Equipment's Collaborative Case Erector-Palletizer
Pacteon Exhibits New Packaging Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024
Find integrated packaging solutions in Booth S-3300 from Pacteon Group, Descon Conveyor Systems, Schneider Packaging Equipment, ESS Technologies, and Phoenix Stretch Wrappers.
At PACK EXPO, Antares Vision Group to Debut Versatile, High-Speed Serialization Station for Pharma Bottles of Various Shapes & Sizes
Portable Cold Chain Container
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »