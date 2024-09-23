Swiss Airtainer, a leading innovator of advanced active temperature-controlled air cargo containers, announces a significant pre-round A investment from a consortium of private investors. The company previously received multimillion-dollar startup grants from venture capital sources, including the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation, which supported its initial development phase. This new investment will help Swiss Airtainer meet the growing demand for its sustainable, cost-efficient, and highly reliable containers, already qualified and validated by several leading pharmaceutical companies, airlines and logistics providers. The funding will enable the company to accelerate the production of its innovative containers, expand its global market presence, and scale organizational capacity.

Swiss Airtainer’s active temperature-controlled containers are unique due to their lighter, more resilient, and durable materials. The container’s significantly lower weight reduces CO2 emissions by 45%, representing a saving of four tons of CO2 on long-haul flights, such as a round-trip between Zurich and San Francisco.

The containers boast a cutting-edge, IATA Air Cargo Innovation Award-winning design, with full redundancy in all mission-critical components that incorporates solar panels and six fully redundant high-energy lightweight batteries. This ensures consistent and precise temperature control during flight and transit, even under challenging conditions. The containers feature industry-first, true two-way GSM-based communication capabilities, enabling real-time tracking, alerts, and preventive intervention.

Swiss Airtainer’s containers have quickly gained approval from key regulatory bodies, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), facilitating rapid adoption by airlines and logistics providers. The company’s swift regulatory approvals and focus on innovation underscores the market’s confidence in Swiss Airtainer’s products.

“We are very excited about this new investment, which represents an important milestone for Swiss Airtainer,” said Eduard Seligman, CEO of Swiss Airtainer. “Our vision has always been to provide the most advanced, sustainable, and reliable alternative solutions for temperature-sensitive cargo, and this funding will help us to scale up and move closer to our goal. The trust that several major pharmaceutical companies have already placed in Swiss Airtainer demonstrates the strength of our product and its potential to transform cold chain logistics.”

Dr. Ludwig H. Bertsch, Chairman of the Board of Swiss Airtainer, added, “I am thrilled to be part of a company that is setting new standards for innovation and sustainability in the active temperature-controlled container market. Swiss Airtainer’s unique technology delivers cost-savings without compromising performance, creating lasting value for our partners and customers. With its modern technology and focus on research and development, Swiss Airtainer provides pharmaceutical companies with a greener and more cost-effective alternative and continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cold chain logistics.”