ISTA Unveils New Digital Cloud Application to Streamline Data Collection, Collaboration and Packaging Design

Aimed at improving packaging design and enhancing transparency in distribution chains, users can collect multimedia data to build distribution maps, collaborate with partners, and manage projects on the privacy-first platform.

Apr 24, 2024
The International Safe Transit Association (ISTA), the leading industry developer of pre-shipment performance testing standards for packaged products, today unveiled a cloud application called ISTA Digital, aimed at revolutionizing packaging design and enhancing transparency in distribution chains.

Scheduled for release this summer, ISTA Digital is set to become a cornerstone member benefit, offering innovative tools to streamline data collection, collaboration and packaging design processes.

"ISTA Digital represents a significant leap forward in our mission to promote the safe and sustainable transportation of products worldwide,” said ISTA President and CEO A.J. Gruber. “By providing our members with advanced digital solutions, we empower them to make informed decisions, reduce product damage and achieve sustainability goals.”

Designed to address the complexities of modern supply chains, ISTA Digital equips users with tools to comprehensively understand distribution cycles, identify challenges and optimize packaging designs for enhanced performance and sustainability.

“This is really a new era for collaboration and transparency in packaging design,” said Matt Thompson, vice president of program and market development for ISTA. “With its robust features, ISTA Digital will change the way ISTA members — and all packaging professionals — work in the future.”

Key features of ISTA Digital include:

  • Comprehensive Data Collection: Users can collect and upload observational supply chain and distribution cycle data including photos, videos and metric data to build distribution maps and associate product and package handling, equipment and storage data as well as distribution environment hazard data.
  • Enhanced Collaboration: ISTA Digital users can connect with contributors and collaborators to document package and product damage in a pursuit to bring transparency to your supply chains and distribution channels from product manufacturing and packaging all the way to delivery at the front door of the end-customer.
  • Project Management Tools: ISTA Digital enables users to document and share packaging design, development, and testing projects, manage project timelines, and track the success of optimization initiatives over time.
  • Privacy-First Platform: ISTA Digital prioritizes user privacy, offering options for secure sharing of project data with internal teams, vendors, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

ISTA will be hosting an exclusive virtual preview of ISTA Digital on Tuesday, May 21 at 1 p.m. eastern time. For more information about ISTA Digital and to register for the demo, visit https://ista.org/ista_digital.php.

 

