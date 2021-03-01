2021 Virtual ISTA Forum: TempPack and TransPack

The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TempPack and TransPack, will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 30 and Wednesday, Mar. 31.

The Forum program will offer a blend of presentations, thought-provoking group discussions and even some fun and interactive networking to make the most of the virtual experience.

The focused group discussions will offer attendees an opportunity to participate in an extended conversation around a shared theme or topic while discussion leaders introduce and facilitate the topics.

