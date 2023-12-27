Top 10 of 2023 - #7: Merck Expert Shares 5 Tips for Qualifying Pallet-Sized Thermal Shippers

At the ISTA Forum’s TempPack in Houston, Lee Menszak, associate director, engineering at Merck, shared tips and considerations for qualifying pallet-sized shippers, where the risk is often much greater than that of a small parcel-sized shipper.

“Large shippers are different than small shippers for a variety of reasons. The ones that I would point out the most are that the payloads are larger, they are expensive, and they would be difficult and time-consuming to replace. So it's important that you get it right the first time, and that you have a robust solution,” said Menszak.

He also highlighted that large shippers have longer pack-out durations, larger temperature gradients within the payload space, and a greater number of closure points during assembly, among other factors.

Menszak's tips included:

1. Don't ignore regional user requirements (including safety)

2. Thou shalt know thy shipper

3. TOCS is a user requirement

4. Rationale is a neglected area

5. Test for shipper-to-shipper variation

