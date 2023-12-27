All the latest packaging trends for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO East
Top 10 of 2023 - #7: Merck Expert Shares 5 Tips for Qualifying Pallet-Sized Thermal Shippers

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2023. At #7, find out why Lee Menszak advocates for shipper-to-shipper variability testing from his talk at ISTA’s TempPack event.

Dec 27, 2023
Merck's Lee Menszak at the ISTA TempPack event in May 2023.
At the ISTA Forum’s TempPack in Houston, Lee Menszak, associate director, engineering at Merck, shared tips and considerations for qualifying pallet-sized shippers, where the risk is often much greater than that of a small parcel-sized shipper.

“Large shippers are different than small shippers for a variety of reasons. The ones that I would point out the most are that the payloads are larger, they are expensive, and they would be difficult and time-consuming to replace. So it's important that you get it right the first time, and that you have a robust solution,” said Menszak.

He also highlighted that large shippers have longer pack-out durations, larger temperature gradients within the payload space, and a greater number of closure points during assembly, among other factors.

Menszak's tips included:

1. Don't ignore regional user requirements (including safety)
2. Thou shalt know thy shipper 
3. TOCS is a user requirement 
4. Rationale is a neglected area
5. Test for shipper-to-shipper variation

Get the rationale for each tip at the full story here.   

Adding simple sun and moon illustrations and colored lines to a blister offer patients helpful cues for which pills to take in the morning and evening. Credit: Roche via Pharmapack Europe.
Adherence/Delivery
Top 10 of 2023 - #8: Human Factors Projects—Quick Wins and Practical Tips
Fresnius Kabi Gs1 648754da957dc
Traceability/Serialization
Top 10 of 2023 - #9: Fresenius Kabi Infuses Safety with Unit-of-Use 2D Barcodes
Parcel Health has set its eye on minimizing pharmaceutical packaging waste, starting with its first product, a pill bottle replacement called the Phill Box™.
Package Design
Top 10 of 2023 - #10: Women-founded Startup Pilots Sustainable Rx Packaging
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Business Intelligence
Quotables and By the Numbers: Reuse, Supply Chain, and More
