HDA’s Traceability Webinar Series Explores the Path to 2023

The series takes place on April 15, April 29, May 12, and May 19, and covers DSCSA basics, data exchange, practical approaches for health system pharmacies, and more.

Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA)
Apr 7th, 2021
Registration is now open for the "Traceability Webinar Series: Reaching 2023," which will focus on understanding and implementing the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) to help you prepare for 2023. This four-part webinar series will feature industry experts reviewing the law’s requirements, discussing the EPCIS standard for data transmission, demonstrating how supply chain members are implementing DSCSA-compliant processes, and more.   

Register today for access to all four webinars: 

  • Thurs. April 15: DSCSA Basics
  • Thurs. April 29: Foundational Elements of 2023: Master Data and Data Exchange 
  • Wed. May 12: DSCSA for Retail Pharmacies: Practical Approaches
  • Wed. May 19: DSCSA for Health-System Pharmacies: Practical Approaches

The webinars will convene each day at 11 a.m. (ET). We encourage you to share this educational opportunity with your trading partners.

Visit the webinar series webpage for more information.

Contact Subrina Ghorashi with any questions.

Apr 7th, 2021
