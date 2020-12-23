Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #8: CDMO Speeds Line with L4 Serialization

Next in our top 10 of 2020, we look back at a feel-good serialization story, where implementing a system to meet regulatory requirements actually boosted efficiency.

Sovereign Pharmaceuticals, LLC is a CDMO specializing in small-batch prescriptions drugs, packaging solid and liquid products in their Ft Worth, TX, facility. They handle a variety of bottle sizes—from 50 cc up to 950 cc and from 1 oz to 16 oz—for a number of drugs and indications. Dealing with several virtual companies for clients, they spend a lot of time educating them about regulatory requirements.

In 2016, the company sought a serialization solution to meet the DSCSA enforcement date in Nov. 2018. While they were driven by regulations, meeting the deadline appeared it would be a challenge. “We tried one solution and our customers tried three other solutions and none of them were going to meet the deadline…