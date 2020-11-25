FDA Dec. Meeting: Drug Supply Chain Security Act Pilot Project Program

FDA will host a virtual public meeting Dec. 8 and 9, 2020.

FDA
Nov 25th, 2020
Hp 115086 Fda Stock Image 3

FDA will host a virtual public meeting to provide members of the pharmaceutical distribution supply chain and other stakeholders an opportunity to provide input on strategies and issues related to enhanced drug distribution security and discuss results from FDA’s DSCSA pilot project program.

The public meeting will focus on:  

  • Findings and lessons learned from the pilot project program
  • Other piloting or piloted activities related to DSCSA implementation
  • System attributes necessary to enable secure product tracing, including:
    • Interoperability among trading partners, FDA and other federal or state official(s)
    • Enhanced product tracing activities involving the exchange of data in a secure manner, including management and maintenance of the data
    • The use of aggregation and inference for product tracing and/or verification
    • Enhanced verification activities involving communication among trading partners and FDA, and exchanging data in a secure manner

Materials will be provided on the website prior to the virtual public meeting.

Location: This is a virtual event. The link will be provided to registered participants prior to the event. View the Federal Register Page here.

Please contact CDERODSIRpublicmeetings@fda.hhs.gov if you need special accommodations.

Streaming Webcast of the Public Meeting: Portions of the public meeting will be recorded and webcast on the day of the meeting. Information on how to access the webcast will be available at https://www.fda.gov/​drugs/​news-events-human-drugs/​drug-supply-chain-security-act-pilot-project-program-and-enhanced-drug-distribution-security within 7 days before the public meeting. The webcast will be conducted in listening mode only.

