AlpVision Anti-counterfeiting for COVID-19 Relevant Medicines

AlpVision–a digital anti-counterfeiting technologies provider–is launching the “AlpVision COVID-19 Initiative.” In the face of the economic challenges caused by COVID-19, this initiative is meant to support pharmaceutical companies by providing them for free with the necessary tools to protect COVID-19 relevant medicines and vaccines against counterfeiting.

To do so, AlpVision will provide pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers with all necessary tools to deploy the Cryptoglyph on their packaging. The AlpVision Cryptoglyph is a digital security feature which is designed to be implemented and deployed within a few weeks. The Cryptoglyph is invisible to the human eye and authentication of a product protected with a Cryptoglyph is done using a regular smartphone. Securing of packaging with a Cryptoglyph is meant to be easy as it neither changes the standard production process, nor requires additional consumables. In addition, the smartphone applications connect to AlpVision’s Brand Monitoring System (BMS), a centralized server platform through which pharmaceutical companies should be able to monitor in real-time product authentication activities and gain important insight into counterfeiting activities.

The “AlpVision COVID-19 Initiative” started on November 13th, 2020, and subscription will run for an initial period of three months. AlpVision will provide this service gratuitously until the pandemic is officially declared as ended by the World Health Organization. Companies interested in participating in the initiative can contact AlpVision and find more information at www.alpvision.com/Covid/.