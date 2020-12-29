Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #4: 2020 Pharmapack Award Winners

In our top 10 of 2020, the annual Pharmapack awards celebrated innovations from packaging companies within drug, medical device, health products and veterinary drug sectors.
Pharmapack Europe has announced the winners of the 2020 Pharmapack Awards. Eight winners were chosen across two categories: “Exhibitor Innovations” and “Health Products,” with Adelphe, HCPC Europe, and HPRC partnering with the event for judging.
Exhibitor innovations
The Exhibitor Innovations category saw a total of six winners selected across four pharma categories, highlighting a big year for innovation.
- Credence MedSystems (pictured at top) and NEMERA received recognition in the “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device” class.
- Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Germany GmbH & PACKSYS GmbH were awarded as winners for “Best Innovation in Primary Packaging.”
- Rondo and Smart Skin Technologies received awards for “Best Innovation in Secondary Packaging” and “Best Innovation in Machinery” respectively…
