Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #4: 2020 Pharmapack Award Winners

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #4: pharma and med device packaging advancements.

Dec 29th, 2020
The Respimat® re-usable inhaler by Boehringer Ingelheim was awarded as the winner of the “Eco-design” award. The inhaler can be used with up to six cartridge refills. Crucially, this helps reduces plastic waste and CO2 emissions by up to 73% and 71% respectively compared to conventional inhalers.
In our top 10 of 2020, the annual Pharmapack awards celebrated innovations from packaging companies within drug, medical device, health products and veterinary drug sectors.

Pharmapack Europe has announced the winners of the 2020 Pharmapack Awards. Eight winners were chosen across two categories: “Exhibitor Innovations” and “Health Products,” with Adelphe, HCPC Europe, and HPRC partnering with the event for judging.

Exhibitor innovations

 The Exhibitor Innovations category saw a total of six winners selected across four pharma categories, highlighting a big year for innovation.

  • Credence MedSystems (pictured at top) and NEMERA received recognition in the “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device” class. 
  • Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Germany GmbH & PACKSYS GmbH were awarded as winners for “Best Innovation in Primary Packaging.”
  • Rondo and Smart Skin Technologies received awards for “Best Innovation in Secondary Packaging” and “Best Innovation in Machinery” respectively…

Continue to the full article here.

 

 

 

 

