2020 Pharmapack Award Winners Announced

Credence MedSystems, one of two winners in the “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device,” was chosen for its Connect™ Auto-Sensing Injection System, which incorporates real-time monitoring of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic grip. The Credence app also measures and transmits injection progress in real-time, as well as providing users with reminders and instructions on how to use the auto-injector.

Pharmapack Europe (#PharmapackEU) has announced the winners of the 2020 Pharmapack Awards. Eight winners were chosen across two categories: “Exhibitor Innovations” and “Health Products,” with Adelphe, HCPC Europe, and HPRC partnering with the event for judging.

Silvia Forroova, Brand Director at Pharmapack Europe, commented that the winners “are continuing to transform the industry landscape through the development of novel concepts that resolve significant challenges.” She added “The sector is in the midst of a dynamic period, but what is most impressive is that the benefits of innovation are now often passed on to our most important stakeholders – the patients. I once again offer my thanks and admiration to our winners who are helping push the industry forward to new heights.”

Exhibitor innovations (scroll for images and descriptions below)

The Exhibitor Innovations category saw a total of six winners selected across four pharma categories, highlighting a big year for innovation.

Credence MedSystems (pictured at top) and NEMERA received recognition in the “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device” class.

Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Germany GmbH & PACKSYS GmbH were awarded as winners for “Best Innovation in Primary Packaging.”

Rondo and Smart Skin Technologies received awards for “Best Innovation in Secondary Packaging” and “Best Innovation in Machinery” respectively.

Health products

In the Health Product category, there was one winner each in two different product classes.

Abbott Healthcare Pvt Limited won the “Patient-centric Design” award, delivered in partnership with HCPC.

Boehringer Ingelheim was given the “Eco-design” Award, delivered in partnership with Adelphe and HPRC.



