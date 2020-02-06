2020 Pharmapack Award Winners Announced

Credence MedSystems, one of two winners in the “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device,” was chosen for its Connect™ Auto-Sensing Injection System, which incorporates real-time monitoring of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic grip. The Credence app also measures and transmits injection progress in real-time, as well as providing users with reminders and instructions on how to use the auto-injector.
Pharmapack Europe (#PharmapackEU) has announced the winners of the 2020 Pharmapack Awards. Eight winners were chosen across two categories: “Exhibitor Innovations” and “Health Products,” with Adelphe, HCPC Europe, and HPRC partnering with the event for judging.
Silvia Forroova, Brand Director at Pharmapack Europe, commented that the winners “are continuing to transform the industry landscape through the development of novel concepts that resolve significant challenges.” She added “The sector is in the midst of a dynamic period, but what is most impressive is that the benefits of innovation are now often passed on to our most important stakeholders – the patients. I once again offer my thanks and admiration to our winners who are helping push the industry forward to new heights.”
The Exhibitor Innovations category saw a total of six winners selected across four pharma categories, highlighting a big year for innovation.
- Credence MedSystems (pictured at top) and NEMERA received recognition in the “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device” class.
- Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Germany GmbH & PACKSYS GmbH were awarded as winners for “Best Innovation in Primary Packaging.”
- Rondo and Smart Skin Technologies received awards for “Best Innovation in Secondary Packaging” and “Best Innovation in Machinery” respectively.
Health products
In the Health Product category, there was one winner each in two different product classes.
- Abbott Healthcare Pvt Limited won the “Patient-centric Design” award, delivered in partnership with HCPC.
- Boehringer Ingelheim was given the “Eco-design” Award, delivered in partnership with Adelphe and HPRC.
NEMERA also received a “Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device” award for their respiratory device “Safe'n'Spray™” – an integrated device with a reusable electronic locking unit and fingerprint identification – which is used to monitor drug delivery and prevent overdosing.
The Respimat® re-usable inhaler by Boehringer Ingelheim was awarded as the winner of the “Eco-design” award. The inhaler can be used with up to six cartridge refills. Crucially, this helps reduces plastic waste and CO2 emissions by up to 73% and 71% respectively compared to conventional inhalers.
Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging Germany GmbH & Co.KG won the award for solid dosage thanks to their Push Tab® packaging – an innovative child-safe alternative for opening strip packaging. The material used makes it easy to remove tabs by simply applying pressure without impacting barrier properties. The material is PVC free and cost effective, as well as suitable for use in all climate types.PACKSYS GmbH received the liquid dosage award for their “Lotus” pourer innovation: a one-piece, tamper-evident system with flip-top closure to help prevent spillages.In the Health Product category, the Granule Dosing Concept (G’DoCon®) for Creon® SD by Abbott Healthcare Pvt Limited was awarded the “Patient-Centric Design Award.” The Creon® SD acts as a smart dosing device that simplifies accurate dosing of Creon®, whilst the G’DoCon® improves dosing flexibility and reduces product exposure to the environment, improving compliance and adherence.Smart Skin Technologies was bestowed with the “Best Innovation in Machinery” award for their Quantifeel Quality Assurance Platform. The technology monitors any forces or impacts on packaging lines through the use of a replica sensor, which allows operators to then identify and fix areas that are causing damage.Rondo was selected as the winner of the “Best Innovation in Secondary Packaging” for their Patient Support App. By combining radio chips with Near Field Communication Technology, the app delivers vital information between the consumer, physician, and manufacturer. This helps to better resolve patient needs and boost adherence.