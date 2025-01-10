NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Switzerland’s Basel Region Crowned ‘Europe’s Top Destination to Launch a Drug Device Company’, According to Pharmapack Report

Pharmapack Europe: ‘Basel the best location for drug device innovation in Europe thanks to combination of world class manufacturing and existing biomedical research infrastructure’

Jan 10, 2025
Pharmapack Europe

New research released ahead of Pharmapack Europe – the continent’s largest partnering event for medical device and packaging innovation – has ranked the Basel region as the most attractive destination in Europe for launching a new drug device company. The study surveyed over 280 global pharmaceutical executives, asking them to identify the best location based on factors such as plant costs, access to skilled personnel, and ongoing operational expenses.

Basel emerged as the clear leader, selected by one-third of respondents, outperforming Lombardy (18%), Catalunya (17%), the UK’s "Golden Triangle" (15%), and Baden-Württemberg in Germany (14%).

The event, which takes places next month at the Paris Expo (January 22/23, 2025) is renowned as Europe’s premier pharmaceutical hub and empowers start-up innovators to meet with larger drug device and big pharma partners. Many of the breakthrough technologies in device design and sustainable packaging first gained industry attention at earlier editions of Pharmapack.

