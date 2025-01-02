Top Articles of 2024, #2: Wright Medical’s Package Meets Multiple Demands

NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Jim Butchli
Jan 2, 2025
This photo is an example of Wright Medical's orthopaedic product packaging, which earned an IoPP Ameristar Award.
Wright Medical Group, Inc., is an Arlington, TX-based global orthopedic medical device company that designs, manufactures, and markets reconstructive joint devices and biologics.

Recently, the company sought protective, safe packaging that could universally fit a variety of different sized and shaped extremity implant screws, many of which had sharp pitches or tips, for the foot and ankle region.

In an effort to design packaging and create efficiencies of scale, Wright worked with Placon, a designer and thermoformer of custom plastic packaging, and its Barger medical division.

Placon and Barger developed a PETG clamshell package for some 350 SKUs that was recently recognized with an IoPP Ameristar Award in the Medical Device category.

