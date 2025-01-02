Top Articles of 2024, #2: Wright Medical’s Package Meets Multiple Demands

Wright Medical Group, Inc., is an Arlington, TX-based global orthopedic medical device company that designs, manufactures, and markets reconstructive joint devices and biologics.
Recently, the company sought protective, safe packaging that could universally fit a variety of different sized and shaped extremity implant screws, many of which had sharp pitches or tips, for the foot and ankle region.
In an effort to design packaging and create efficiencies of scale, Wright worked with Placon, a designer and thermoformer of custom plastic packaging, and its Barger medical division.
Placon and Barger developed a PETG clamshell package for some 350 SKUs that was recently recognized with an IoPP Ameristar Award in the Medical Device category.
Designed with beauty and simplicity in mind, the small, distinctive rigid thermoformed clamshell meets Wright’s requirements for form, fit, and function. When closed, it measures 2½ in. long x 1½ in. wide x 0.340 in. tall.
Designed for use in both sterile and non-sterile presentations, the PETG thermoform utilizes a single, consistent footprint for easy product validation. The thermoform has no sharp edges that come into contact with the primary packaging material, ensuring no punctures or pinholes to the package while in transit or during storage and handling.
The packaging makes it easier for operating room (OR) staff to easily find the part within the sterile packaging configuration or non-sterile plastic bag without having to “dig” in search of the product. OR staff is able to open the inner sterile barrier with enclosed thermoform for aseptic presentation directly onto the tray stand in the sterile field. The pack also helps eliminate the need to dig for the screw or to turn the bag upside down and risk screws flying out and possibly rolling off the tray and onto the floor.
With a universal system developed, Wright has streamlined its entire packaging process. The end package has delivered benefits that include making handling easier, reducing inventory needs and validation costs, and providing a safe, reliable, and user-friendly protective package.