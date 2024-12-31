NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Top Articles of 2024, #4: Breakthrough Med Device Sterilization Technology Uses Nitric Oxide

The #4 most clicked article of 2024: Not to be confused with laughing gas, this “molecule inside a polymer” is poised to offer safe sterilization of medical devices to kill microorganisms without the environmental issues brought by EtO sterilization.

Keren Sookne
Dec 31, 2024
Sterile State
Sterile State LLC

Billions of medical devices are sterilized with ethylene oxide (EtO) each year. While EtO has made headlines and caused facility closures for unsafe environmental exposure and resulting health risks, for many years, there was no readily available process to serve as an alternative for medical device sterilization.

In 2019, the FDA set up innovation challenges to identify new sterilization methods and reduce EtO emissions. With limited facilities and significant device volumes, EtO sterilization providers become impacted leading to long lead times for sterilization.

At the[PACK]out this week, Megan Frost, PhD, and Kurt Yockey, both of Sterile State LLC, unveiled a new technology for medical device sterilization.

