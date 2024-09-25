New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Discover new packaging solutions from hundreds of suppliers specializing in life sciences, all under one roof at PACK EXPO International in Chicago.

Medical Devices: How to Keep Them Sterile During Transport

A new document from AAMI will define best practices for ensuring medical device packaging integrity during transport.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Sep 25, 2024
AAMI TIR 109 will address the transport of both sterile and contaminated items over public roadways, which are an uncontrolled environment.
AAMI TIR 109 will address the transport of both sterile and contaminated items over public roadways, which are an uncontrolled environment.

Key takeaways:

·     With growing centralization of sterilization, packages now face a lot more environmental stress, like temperature shifts and rough road conditions, which can affect their sterility. 

·      AAMI TIR 109 is a new guidance document that will define best practices for ensuring packaging integrity during transportation of sterile medical devices.

·      The document is anticipated to be released at the end of 20204

 

Keeping medical devices sterile during transportation is an important topic. To address how medical devices can stay sterile in transit, AAMI (The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation) recently shared a video interview from AAMI News Director Brian Stallard. He sat down with Ralph Basile and Sue Klacik, who are leading a team of subject matter experts in developing technical information report (TIR) 109, “a new guidance document that will define best practices for ensuring packaging integrity during transportation of sterile medical devices.” Key challenges like temperature, humidity, and vibration are all considered in the new document.   

With the growing number of hospitals centralizing their sterile operations, this processing now often takes place outside of the hospital or at a location that may serve several facilities, states AAMI. This requires transporting sterilized items over longer distances, increasing its risk of contamination. The packaging of these items becomes very important to ensuring the medical devices’ sterility.

According to the group, AAMI TIR 109 will address the transport of both sterile and contaminated items over public roadways, which are an uncontrolled environment. The document will explore the challenges these items face when exposed to external environmental factors like temperature, humidity, and vibrations during transport, which is different from the controlled hospital environment.

While standards exist, like the ASTM D4169, that simulates transportation conditions like vibration and temperature extremes, AAMI says that they don’t account for the conditions of medical devices when healthcare facilities transport them between locations.

“AAMI TIR 109 is the first major effort to address this gap by providing best practices for hospitals and other facilities to maintain packaging integrity during transport,” states AAMI. This important document is slated to be completed by the end of the year. Learn more about it here.  

Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Recommended
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers List
Related Stories
Getty Images 1497579559
Medical Devices
MDMs: Submit Stability Data, Help Packaging Science!
Top Stories
Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer, and SCHOTT Pharma Announce Strategic Industry “Alliance for RTU”
Industry News
Stevanato Group, Gerresheimer, and SCHOTT Pharma Announce Strategic Industry “Alliance for RTU”
The alliance aims to improve operational efficiency in pharmaceutical manufacturing processes.
N-Sorb leverages Aptar CSP Technologies’ proven 3-Phase Activ-Polymer™ platform technology to address the pressing issue of N-nitrosamine impurities in pharmaceuticals.
Materials
Aptar CSP Technologies’ N-Sorb Nitrosamine Mitigation Solution Accepted to US FDA’s Emerging Technology Program
AAMI TIR 109 will address the transport of both sterile and contaminated items over public roadways, which are an uncontrolled environment.
Medical Devices
Medical Devices: How to Keep Them Sterile During Transport
2024 Tech Excellence Awards Main
PMMI News
Technology Excellence Awards Spotlight Innovations at PACK EXPO
Free whitepaper: The future of the pharmaceutical packaging
Sponsor Content
Free whitepaper: The future of the pharmaceutical packaging
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
At PACK EXPO International, you’ll find innovations from hundreds of exhibitors that specialize in pharmaceuticals, biologics, nutraceuticals, medical devices and more. No other show delivers as many solutions to keep your products safe and effective.
Read More
Explore new technology from hundreds of life sciences suppliers.
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Experience the cutting edge of food packaging and processing innovation at PACK EXPO International this November. See machinery and equipment in action, discover new technologies, and learn sustainable solutions from experts, all in one place.
Read More
New food packaging & processing solutions, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Products
Marc
Resource Center for MedTech Market Access
The Pure Global Resource Center consolidates data from over 30 global markets with local expertise, simplifying global standards to identify the most effective market entry routes.
IWK to Showcase Two Integrated Tube Filling & Cartoning Lines for Pharma & Beauty Applications at PACK EXPO
Pacteon Exhibits New Packaging Automation Solutions at PACK EXPO International 2024
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Recyclability
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
Hcp Cobot Palletizers Hero
Robotics/Automation
Researched List: Cobot Palletizers
Hcp Sustainable Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Researched List: Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Market Trends
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
View more »