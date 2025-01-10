NEW EVENT! Cutting-edge Trends for Life Sciences at PACK EXPO Southeast
Pharmapack Predictions 2025: the Good the Bad and…. the Donald 2.0

Biologic approvals, drug delivery advancements, GLP-1 generics and the long-sought funding return to drive a record year in 2025

Jan 10, 2025
While changes are anticipated and the direction remains difficult to forecast, the industry appears confident that there will be more winners than losers, regardless of the path taken during the next administration.
While changes are anticipated and the direction remains difficult to forecast, the industry appears confident that there will be more winners than losers, regardless of the path taken during the next administration.
Pharmapack Europe

Pharmapack Europe & CPHI have outlined key trends for pharma in 2025, highlighting the return of funding liquidity—via increased VC investments and PE capital for M&A—alongside enhanced supply chain resilience as “The Good”. The ongoing uncertainty around the intentions and practical implications of the BIOSECURE ACT is “The Bad”, with Donald Trump’s presidential return once again “the Great Known Unknown”. The predictions come ahead of this month’s Pharmapack, where pharma’s momentum from the latter half of 2024 is expected to continue with a new record attendance. In particular, the event has seen a rapid increase in start-up companies attending – more than doubling in the last 24-months – as European markets are expected to drive forward innovation in drug delivery and packaging in the next 12-months.

Amid uncertainties facing U.S. pharma companies, the industry’s strong fundamentals have fostered widespread optimism. Experts at CPHI and Pharmapack Europe predict a landmark year in 2025, driven by a biologics boom, robust pipelines, and expanding GLP-1 profits. Efforts to establish new manufacturing hubs and supply chains are accelerating, with outsourcing cemented as a key driver of drug discovery, development, and commercial supply.

Perhaps most significantly, while many industry analysts widely caution us to "expect the unexpected" with the second coming of a Donald Trump presidency, the market has responded with surprising optimism. There is even a measured "wait-and-see" attitude toward the controversial appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Remarkably, eight years after our initial New Year’s prediction release on a Trump presidency as the "great unknown"[1], this 2.0 iteration has been met with a surprisingly composed response from the pharma sector. The takeaway? While changes are anticipated and the direction remains difficult to forecast, the industry appears confident that there will be more winners than losers, regardless of the path taken during the next administration.

