The PACK Out Day 2 Recap: Rethinking Your Packaging

Day 2 at the PACK out in sunny Coronado, California and the sessions focused on rethinking existing medical device packaging, and for good reason. In a session titled, Are You Paying to Sterilize Air? Veronica Ammer from Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. presented a project in which she was tasked with re-sizing packaging for one of the company’s products. The task was to create a smaller footprint while meeting all regulatory compliance. Plus, she was to consider sustainability and sterilization in the redesign. The sterilization method for the package and product was gamma, and the products were arriving at the sterilization facility on pallets. They were then loaded into sterilization carriers, but only one case size was permitted in the carrier at one time. At that time, the company was seeing 47% utilization per carrier. “Due to dimensions of the box, I realized I’m paying to sterilize air! So, while redesigning the existing package, I asked myself, ‘how do I stop paying to sterilize air?’” asks Ammer. Ammer says she did this by focusing on proportional packaging, standard overpacking, and batch. Through proportional packaging, she says she started with the largest product and optimized its package size. Next, she tackled the other products in its sterilization family. The three different pack sizes were optimized to all fit together in the same overpack (just in different quantities), and since all packaging had the same dose range, the company could use a universal case size.