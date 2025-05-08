the[PACK]out® recognized a need in the healthcare packaging industry for an event that was focused on building a strong community, advancing the industry, and keeping pace with expectations.

The[PACK]out ®, the premier conference dedicated to healthcare packaging professionals, is set to return from May 13–15, 2025, at the scenic Loews Coronado Bay Resort in Coronado, California. This annual event, created by industry peers, offers a unique platform for professionals to connect, learn, and drive innovation in the healthcare packaging sector.

A Conference by the Industry, for the Industry

the[PACK]out® stands out as a conference "built for the industry, by the industry," emphasizing collaboration and shared growth. With a nonprofit operating model, the conference reinvests in the field by supporting academia, funding research, and backing industry organizations.

Diverse Educational Tracks and Networking Opportunities

Attendees can look forward to curated educational tracks tailored for all experience levels, covering topics such as:

Technology and Innovation

Regulatory and Standards

State of the Supply Chain

Sustainability

Packaging Design

Packaging Materials

Packaging Process Qualification and Validation

Package Testing and Inspection

Beyond the sessions, the conference offers ample opportunities for mentorship, networking, and professional development, aiming to re-energize careers and foster a sense of community among healthcare packaging professionals.