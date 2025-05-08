PRS Session Highlight: How to Deliver Pre-Competitive Collaboration Across the Pharma Industry

Duncan Flack from Honeywell will discuss the Circularity in Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Accelerator, which provides a great example of how an industry is calling upon its stakeholders to take account of the waste packaging that it generates.

Elisabeth Cuneo
May 8, 2025
The third annual Packaging Recycling Summit is next month, June 25-27, 2025 at The Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas Resort & Spa in Irving, TX. PRS presents a focused agenda for education and collaboration with key stakeholders across the CPG packaging supply chain, including the life sciences space.

On Friday, June 27 at 9:30 a.m. attendees will hear from Duncan Flack, Global Sustainability Lead, Honeywell in his session titled, How to Deliver Pre-Competitive Collaboration Across an Industry. Many companies talk about and recognize the need to collaborate in order to deliver sustainability targets within their industry but how many actually step up the plate and actively participate in collaborative programs? The Circularity in Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Accelerator (CiPPPA) provides a great example of how an industry is calling upon its stakeholders to take account of the waste packaging that it generates, and how they're looking to embed the principles of circularity into the design of packaging formats to design out the inherent obsolescence that exists in so many packaging formats.

