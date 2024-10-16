New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
IV Bags Market to Reach $3.4 Billion by 2034

Growth is attributed to the increasing demand for sterile packaging solutions, and an increasing shift toward non-PVC IV bags.

Oct 16, 2024
The IV Bag Market is set to witness significant growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand for intravenous (IV) therapy across healthcare sectors.
Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways:

  • The IV Bag Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2034.
  • The market size is expected to increase from $1.9 billion in 2024 to USD 3.4 billion by 2034.
  • Increasing chronic disease prevalence and aging population are major drivers for the market.
  • Rising adoption of non-PVC and eco-friendly IV bags offers significant growth opportunities.

 

The IV Bag Market is set to witness significant growth over the next decade, driven by increasing demand for intravenous (IV) therapy across healthcare sectors, according to Future Market Insights, Inc. The rise in chronic diseases, growing surgical procedures, and the increasing use of IV therapy in treating dehydration, malnutrition, and electrolyte imbalances are key factors propelling the market forward. IV bags, which provide a sterile medium for fluid administration, are crucial components in modern medical care.

In 2024, the IV Bag Market is expected to be valued at $1.9 billion, with a CAGR of 6.1%, reaching $3.4 billion by 2034. The increasing global geriatric population, combined with the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, and gastrointestinal disorders, is likely to bolster the demand for IV bags. These bags play a vital role in delivering fluids, medications, and nutrients to patients directly into their bloodstream, enhancing patient outcomes.

