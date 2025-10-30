Demand for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems to Propel Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth

Increasing awareness of medication adherence and patient safety is accelerating adoption of packaging solutions with superior protection and usability.

Oct 30, 2025
By drug form, solid dosage packaging holds a dominant position, representing 45.2% of the market in 2025.

Future Market Insights

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is on a trajectory of remarkable expansion, projected to grow from $128.7 billion in 2025 to $299.1 billion by 2035, reflecting an absolute increase of $169.6 billion, according to a new forecast by Future Market Insights (FMI).

This robust growth, translating to a total increase of 131.8% over the forecast period, underscores the escalating demand for advanced drug delivery systems, biologics and biosimilars adoption, and enhanced patient safety across prescription, over-the-counter, and specialty pharmaceutical products.

Rapid Growth Across Primary and Solid Dosage Packaging Segments

