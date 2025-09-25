thePACKout 2026 marks the 5th annual conference serving the healthcare packaging industry. What began as a bold idea – an event built for the industry, by the industry – has grown into the premier gathering where the healthcare packaging ecosystem connects, learns, and leaves inspired to transform ideas into impact. This year, the event will be held May 12-14, 2026 at the MGM National Harbor hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and the show producers are looking for abstracts.

Why present at thePACKout?

Whether leading a roundtable or presenting on the main stage, this is your opportunity to ignite your passion and share your expertise with the healthcare packaging industry.

Showcase your work to industry peers, leaders, and the next generation of professionals. Engage : Interact with a vibrant community eager to learn, collaborate, and drive innovation.

Interact with a vibrant community eager to learn, collaborate, and drive innovation. Make an impact: Share valuable insights on real-world scenarios, innovative solutions, and emerging trends impacting the healthcare packaging industry

Fresh faces and industry legends alike are welcome to bring their energy to thePACKout stage. Abstracts open September 3 and close October 10, 2025.

Agenda Development Process:

thePACKout programming committee works to curate an innovative and engaging agenda informed by previous attendee feedback and the submissions received. When creating the agenda, we prioritize: