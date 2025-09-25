thePACKout 2026 marks the 5th annual conference serving the healthcare packaging industry. What began as a bold idea – an event built for the industry, by the industry – has grown into the premier gathering where the healthcare packaging ecosystem connects, learns, and leaves inspired to transform ideas into impact. This year, the event will be held May 12-14, 2026 at the MGM National Harbor hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and the show producers are looking for abstracts.
Why present at thePACKout?
Whether leading a roundtable or presenting on the main stage, this is your opportunity to ignite your passion and share your expertise with the healthcare packaging industry.
- Gain visibility: Showcase your work to industry peers, leaders, and the next generation of professionals.
- Engage: Interact with a vibrant community eager to learn, collaborate, and drive innovation.
- Make an impact: Share valuable insights on real-world scenarios, innovative solutions, and emerging trends impacting the healthcare packaging industry
Fresh faces and industry legends alike are welcome to bring their energy to thePACKout stage. Abstracts open September 3 and close October 10, 2025.
Agenda Development Process:
thePACKout programming committee works to curate an innovative and engaging agenda informed by previous attendee feedback and the submissions received. When creating the agenda, we prioritize:
thePACKout agenda development process is highly collaborative in nature. This may result in a member of the programming committee contacting you for additional information, to provide feedback, or to merge your ideas with others to create the most impactful and engaging experience for the audience.
Each abstract must include the following information to be considered:
- Abstract Title (max. 100 characters)
- Abstract (max. 2,000 characters)
- Relevant Content Area
- Key Takeaways: Please provide three (3) learning objectives that are clear, measurable, and achievable. What impact does this have on attendees? How can attendees apply this knowledge immediately after thePACKout? Why should someone attend this session?
- Speaker(s) Information: Name, title, company/organization, headshot, and bio (max. 1,500 characters)
Guidelines:
Upon notification of acceptance, speakers will have two (2) weeks to confirm participation and register for the conference.
Note: thePACKout is unable to provide honoraria or reimburse travel expenses.
Content Areas:
thePACKout strongly encourages submissions featuring new research, fresh perspectives, real-world insights, and case studies illustrating innovative ‘how to’ strategies and measurable impact. We welcome submissions across a broad range of content areas, including (but not limited to) the following topics of interest:
(1) Regulatory, Standards, & Compliance
(2) Design & Materials
(3) Usability, Human Factors, & End-User Experience
(4) Process & Technology
(5) Testing & Inspection
(6) Sterilization
(7) Supply Chain
(8) Sustainability
(9) Education & Career Development
Learn more at https://sessionize.com/thepackout-2026/