Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in life sciences packaging—explore solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries, all in one place this month.

thePACKout 2026: Call for Abstracts

This year, the event will be held May 12-14, 2026 at the MGM National Harbor hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and the show producers are looking for abstracts.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Sep 25, 2025
thePACKout 2026 is open for abstracts
thePACKout 2026 is open for abstracts
thePACKout

thePACKout 2026 marks the 5th annual conference serving the healthcare packaging industry. What began as a bold idea – an event built for the industry, by the industry – has grown into the premier gathering where the healthcare packaging ecosystem connects, learns, and leaves inspired to transform ideas into impact. This year, the event will be held May 12-14, 2026 at the MGM National Harbor hotel in Oxon Hill, Maryland, and the show producers are looking for abstracts.

Why present at thePACKout?

Whether leading a roundtable or presenting on the main stage, this is your opportunity to ignite your passion and share your expertise with the healthcare packaging industry.

  • Gain visibility: Showcase your work to industry peers, leaders, and the next generation of professionals.
  • Engage: Interact with a vibrant community eager to learn, collaborate, and drive innovation.
  • Make an impact: Share valuable insights on real-world scenarios, innovative solutions, and emerging trends impacting the healthcare packaging industry

Fresh faces and industry legends alike are welcome to bring their energy to thePACKout stage. Abstracts open September 3 and close October 10, 2025.

Agenda Development Process:

thePACKout programming committee works to curate an innovative and engaging agenda informed by previous attendee feedback and the submissions received. When creating the agenda, we prioritize:

Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Recommended
Our List of Cobot Palletizing Solutions
Your Next FDA Inspection
Recommended
Your Next FDA Inspection
Medical Device Innovations Report
Recommended
Medical Device Innovations Report
Related Stories
In a session titled, Are You Paying to Sterilize Air? Veronica Ammer from Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. presented a project in which she was tasked with re-sizing packaging for one of the company’s products.
Industry News
The PACK Out Day 2 Recap: Rethinking Your Packaging
In a session hosted by Kiley Djupstrom & Jenn Goff, co-founders of the PACK Out, the duo presented a live poll session gauging the pulse of the industry at the event.
Medical Devices
The PACK Out Day 1 Recap: A Spotlight on Sustainability
the[PACK]out® recognized a need in the healthcare packaging industry for an event that was focused on building a strong community, advancing the industry, and keeping pace with expectations.
Industry News
the[PACK]out® 2025 Kicks Off Next Week
Common mistakes made with regards to packaging fall into two main buckets: timelines and budgets.
Medical Devices
Startups, Don’t Sleep on Packaging: Why Early Decisions Can Make or Break Your Med Device Launch
Top Stories
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Medical device packaging
Through the Line Podcast: Sterility Across the Packaging Value Chain
A properly designed and validated sterilization packaging system ensures the effectiveness of the sterilization process and maintains sterile barrier integrity until it’s opened. Key risk factors to consider are temperature, humidity, physical environment, protective measures, and time/equilibrium.
thePACKout 2026 is open for abstracts
Home
thePACKout 2026: Call for Abstracts
Common mistakes made with regards to packaging fall into two main buckets: timelines and budgets.
Medical Devices
Startups, Don’t Sleep on Packaging: Why Early Decisions Can Make or Break Your Med Device Launch
Proper adherence packaging, such as blister packs and pill organizers, ensures that patients take the right dosage at the right time, reducing the risk of missed doses or overdosing
Pharmaceuticals
The Adherence Packaging Market is Projected to Reach $2.04 Billion Value By 2030
Show floor at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2023.
PMMI News
Prepare for the Biggest and Most Comprehensive PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
At PACK EXPO Las Vegas, you’ll see machinery in action and new tech from 2,300 suppliers, collaborate with experts and explore transformative solutions. Join us this month to experience a breakthrough for life sciences products.
REGISTER NOW!
Break out of the ordinary: see what’s new in life sciences packaging
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Discover the latest breakthrough packaging technologies shaping the pharmaceutical sector. This report dives into cutting-edge innovations, from smart containers that enhance patient safety to eco-friendly materials poised to transform the industry’s sustainability practices. All from PACK EXPO. Learn how forward-thinking strategies are driving efficiency and redefining what’s possible in pharma packaging.
Learn More
Pharmaceutical Innovations Report
Products
Torqo 1600 non-destructive cap torque tester
Mesa Labs at PACK EXPO: Tools for a Safer, More Efficient Process
Explore Mesa Labs' cap torque testing and DataTrace data loggers to ensure product integrity and streamline quality control—from R&D to final production—in Booth N-5154.
CASSEL Inspection to Spotlight Product Inspection Technologies at PACK EXPO Las Vegas 2025
Tablet Counter
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2025 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
371 Hcp Cold Chain
Temp Control/Cold Chain
Researched List: Cold Chain Suppliers for Life Sciences
Pmg Powder Processing
Machinery
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Mono Material Barrier Pouches Hero
Materials
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
822 Pmg Cartoning
Machinery
Cartoning Innovations Report
View More »