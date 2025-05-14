The PACK Out Day 1 Recap: A Spotlight on Sustainability

Live poll reveals that 80% of attendees are actively taking steps in their organization to support sustainability issues.

Elisabeth Cuneo
May 14, 2025
In a session hosted by Kiley Djupstrom & Jenn Goff, co-founders of the PACK Out, the duo presented a live poll session gauging the pulse of the industry at the event.
Day 1 at the PACK out in sunny Coronado, California. In a morning session, Cliff Labbe, Director of Packaging Excellence at Johnson & Johnson MedTech discussed findings from a recent survey from nurses, surgeons, and procurement staff that weighed in on sustainability topics in hospitals.

Findings show that 74% of hospitals surveyed have sustainability goals. What’s more is that 85% of hospitals are willing to pay more for sustainable options. Nestor Jarquin, category Director, Surgical at Kaiser Permanente confirmed this statistic, discussing various sustainable success stories that prove out this point within Kaiser.

Jarquin talked about EPP (environmentally preferable purchasing) that focuses on selecting goods and services that have reduced impact on human health and the environment compared to competing products. The focus was on how important sustainable packaging is to hospital procurement staff, and they are willing to pay a bit extra for it. But the disconnect is that sometimes procurement staff doesn't realize the sustainability strides MDMs are making; hence communication is key for the industry as a whole.

The audience asked questions him such as:

