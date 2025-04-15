When Talking About Autoinjector Pen Design, It's All About the Patient

Serkan Oray from UCB shares why the autoinjector pen format is booming, the importance of a patient-centric design, and how to get a design concept off the ground.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Apr 15, 2025
Key Takeaways:

·      The technology for autoinjector platforms has matured significantly over the past 10-20 years.

·       Beyond standard usability studies, UCB has engaged directly with patients to understand their specific needs and perceptions of autoinjectors.


Earlier this year at Pharmapack, human factors and designing for the user were common themes within panel discussions, company presentations, and in new package development on display. At the award ceremony at the show, UCB was presented with the award for patient-centric design for its BIMZELX™ 160MG 2 autoinjector. Serkan Oray, Vice President, Head of Devices, Artwork & Packaging at UCB, spoke to us about the design strategy and implementation, as well as how UCB considers patients when designing packaging.

HCP: Is it just me or is the autoinjector pen blowing up lately? Do you agree? Why do you think that is?

Oray: I see two main industry trends driving the increased prominence of autoinjector pens. First, there’s been a shift from traditional oral medications over the last decade to new treatment modalities that require non-oral delivery, such as subcutaneous injections. This has naturally expanded the space where auto-injectors are living.

Secondly, the technology for autoinjector platforms has matured significantly over the past 10-20 years. Previously, companies had to develop their own technologies, but now several platform technologies have emerged and are readily available and proven to work. This allows companies to adopt these delivery systems without extensive development cycles.

Currently, a few major providers lead autoinjector core technology. These platforms are adaptable, allowing companies to use them as a base and customize with branding, colors, or a different shell design. This maturity in technology, combined with the increasing demand for autoinjector delivery, is driving rapid growth in this area.

HCP: The BIMZELX™ 160MG 2 autoinjector recently won an award at Pharmapack for patient-centric design… What was the strategy behind the new design? Was the goal to improve patient usability? Adherence?

Oray: It’s an honor to be recognized with the Pharmapack Award for Patient Centricity, as our product packaging was designed with the patient in mind from the outset. We've meticulously crafted the visual elements on the packaging to guide patients in using the product correctly, including numerous small details to drive appropriate and optimal use.

