When Talking About Autoinjector Pen Design, It's All About the Patient

Oray: It’s an honor to be recognized with the Pharmapack Award for Patient Centricity, as our product packaging was designed with the patient in mind from the outset. We've meticulously crafted the visual elements on the packaging to guide patients in using the product correctly, including numerous small details to drive appropriate and optimal use.

HCP: The BIMZELX™ 160MG 2 autoinjector recently won an award at Pharmapack for patient-centric design… What was the strategy behind the new design? Was the goal to improve patient usability? Adherence?

Currently, a few major providers lead autoinjector core technology. These platforms are adaptable, allowing companies to use them as a base and customize with branding, colors, or a different shell design. This maturity in technology, combined with the increasing demand for autoinjector delivery, is driving rapid growth in this area.

Secondly, the technology for autoinjector platforms has matured significantly over the past 10-20 years. Previously, companies had to develop their own technologies, but now several platform technologies have emerged and are readily available and proven to work. This allows companies to adopt these delivery systems without extensive development cycles.

Oray: I see two main industry trends driving the increased prominence of autoinjector pens. First, there’s been a shift from traditional oral medications over the last decade to new treatment modalities that require non-oral delivery, such as subcutaneous injections. This has naturally expanded the space where auto-injectors are living.

HCP: Is it just me or is the autoinjector pen blowing up lately? Do you agree? Why do you think that is?

Earlier this year at Pharmapack, human factors and designing for the user were common themes within panel discussions, company presentations, and in new package development on display. At the award ceremony at the show, UCB was presented with the award for patient-centric design for its BIMZELX™ 160MG 2 autoinjector. Serkan Oray, Vice President, Head of Devices, Artwork & Packaging at UCB, spoke to us about the design strategy and implementation, as well as how UCB considers patients when designing packaging.

· Beyond standard usability studies, UCB has engaged directly with patients to understand their specific needs and perceptions of autoinjectors.

The device itself was also designed with patient needs at the forefront. Beyond standard usability studies, we’ve engaged directly with patients to understand their specific needs and perceptions of autoinjectors. For instance, we consider how patients might carry the device discreetly, to avoid a hyper-medical appearance that could draw unwanted attention to their condition. This focus extends beyond physical usability to encompass the overall perception of the device so that patients feel comfortable with their medication.

In addition to the individual patient experience, we prioritize sustainability by reducing packaging size and waste.

In medicine, many factors can impact adherence. When it comes to packaging, it is very difficult to make adherence claims. Our goal with packaging design is to remove barriers and avoid any negative impact on adherence.

HCP: What makes this design unique from past products UCB created?

Oray: It's challenging to compare UCB products directly due to market variation, but this packaging has further evolved patient usability and is also different from an overarching sustainability standpoint. As part of our broader commitment to reducing the CO2 footprint across our portfolio, this packaging is leading the way. It represents the forefront of our efforts to make our products more environmentally friendly over time

HCP: How does it differ from other autoinjector pens on the market?

Oray: UCB’s design stands out for the flexibility of the platform to accommodate different doses of administration. We won the Pharmapack Award specifically for the 1mL autoinjector. We also have a 2mL autoinjector platform that was recently approved in the U.S.

This autoinjector is UCB’s second on the market. We have evolved it to meet the needs of specific patient populations and were able to do that because this is well-established, reliable technology with extensive industry use. Our first autoinjector was designed for patients living with rheumatoid arthritis and may have impaired manual strength and manual dexterity. This BIMZELX autoinjector is smaller and features more ergonomic design elements suitable for conditions including moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, active psoriatic arthritis, active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, active ankylosing spondylitis and moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

HCP: Can you tell me more about the process of designing this? What went into it, market research? Study groups?

Oray: In both the U.S. and in Europe, we adhere to mandatory usability engineering requirements. This involves giving the device to patients with the various conditions to conduct simulated injections. Usability engineering evaluates how patients interact with the device and packaging, such as opening the front flap and removing the device, to optimize the user experience and minimize user errors.

Beyond usability engineering, we focus on enhancing the overall patient experience. This includes ensuring that actions, like opening the pack, are intuitive and straightforward, similar to simplifying a task from many button presses to just one or two.

These studies bridge clinical and market research. They involve patients manipulating devices and performing pseudo-injections before clinical trials. Usability testing occurs well before patients use the device in a clinical setting, ensuring they can operate it effectively when it’s needed.

HCP: I’m seeing more pictography on products like these. Can you talk about why pictures were chosen?

Oray: Our device packaging uses pictography to clearly indicate the appropriate use of the device. For instance, images show where to place your thumb to easily open the box. The design aims to provide intuitive guidance and clear instruction.

HCP: Would you say the topic of designing for patients is a newer concept, or is this something that UCB always strove for?

Oray: Designing for patients has been integral to UCB for about 15 years, starting with our CIMZIA partnership with OXO Good Grips. This collaboration focused on how patients with rheumatoid arthritis use kitchen utensils and translating that to how they may use medical products.

Fast forward to now, and patient centricity is ingrained in our culture and design philosophy. We won’t progress a product without it. Looking ahead, our focus is shifting toward sustainability, which we hope will be equally ingrained in our design language 10-15 years from now as patient usability is today.

UCB

Serkan Oray leads an enterprise team within UCB covering development, industrialization, and lifecycle management of drug delivery systems, artwork, packaging (primary and secondary), and partnerships for vitro diagnostics. The initial work on drug delivery systems for UCB’s initial biologics portfolio has expanded to include additional modalities and the team has been awarded multiple device design and packaging awards, including in the domain of sustainability. Prior to his work in device and packaging, Serkan’s career progressed through diverse functions at UCB, including medical affairs, commercial, and corporate strategy.