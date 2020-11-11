The hermetic seal is among the top reasons brands choose induction seals on rigid containers like bottles. Heremetic seals are FDA-recognized tamper evidence capability that’s necessary for some products, like pharma for instance. Induction sealing also carry the two related benefits of preserving the containers contents, and barrier properties that protect them from external conditions. By preventing oxygen from coming in or out, that protects the products’ freshness. Then there’s even the factor of preventing outside environments (think shipping containers like corrugated cases that contain lots of other products, or even in a consumer’s car) from the containers’ contents—for liquids especially, this means leak prevention.

Enercon, a leader in the hermetic sealing game, used its demos during PACK EXPO Connects to introduce the latest, the fourth gen of the venerable Super Seal lineup of induction sealers. Carrying over the best features of previous generations, Super Seal Touch and Max, the new generation now features mechanically and electrically integrated stalled-bottle sensors (sensors in demonstration were by SICK). The new line also contains integrated support for container rejection, meaning containers without foil cap seals never reach customers.

User interface has seen some improvements as well, with simple controls and clear, unambiguous readouts and feedback. The new line offers universal input voltage.

Perhaps most important to Enercon’s many existing customers—the company says it has the largest installed base in its category—virtually all of the previous generations’ sealing heads are compatible with the new Super Sealer line.

To view the demo in its entirety (available through March 31, 2021), and add Enercon to your MyConnects Planner, click here.