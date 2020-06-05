Flexo-Quality Print on Recycled Board Spruces up CBD Shipper

Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material.

Online CBD purveyor Spruce CBD of Raleigh, N.C., was born after a year’s worth of research by founder and Principal Tony Spencer to locate the most efficacious strains of hemp. Says Spencer, the resulting products—a moderate and a maximum potency full-spectrum oil tincture and a full spectrum topical cream—contain American-made, high-quality, lab-grade CBD formulated “to provide real results to better people’s quality of life.”

The products’ high quality and effectiveness are reflected in their price: the 300-mg Topical CBD Cream in a 2-oz jar is $39, a 1-oz bottle of 750-mg CBD Oil Tincture is $89, and a 1-oz bottle of 2,400-mg Max Potency CBD Oil Tincture is $269 (prices are lower with a subscription). In early 2019, Spruce introduced a new shipper for its e-commerce products that artfully communicates the brand message and matches the quality of the items inside.

When they were first introduced, Spruce’s products were packaged in a plain Kraft corrugated box from a local supplier. “After just a month, we began looking for a higher-quality solution with a more appealing brand message,” says Spencer.

Using a proprietary printing process called Econoflex, custom box manufacturer Packlane is now supplying Spruce with shippers printed with fine lines and artwork on 100% recycled and recyclable corrugated material that also take less time and are less expensive to produce than boxes printed using flexography. Explains Karen Goeller, Product Manager at Packlane, “Econoflex is an exciting form of direct-contact printing that is comparable to the quality results of flexo, but without the expense of plates.” (According to the company, packaging printed using Econoflex is available for runs as short as one box as well as for long-run order quantities, with pricing starting at 0.43 cents per box.)

Goeller adds, “Traditional printing on corrugated is challenged by the naturally uneven surface area created by the fluting. Additionally, Kraft substrates in particular can vary significantly in their composition, leading to differences in ink adherence and appearance.

“We’ve fine-tuned our proprietary process specifically for corrugated materials and provide extra control for print quality by keeping the print away from crease lines and edges. Best of all, our process and inks perform best on 100-percent recycled Kraft substrates.”

Spencer says he appreciates the sustainability of the packaging. “Ten years ago, we purchased a compost bin and began composting our food scraps, much like our grandparents did,” he shares. “Between composting and recycling at home, our regular garbage can was mostly empty. It hit me that small changes can make a massive impact on the amount of waste we all contribute.”

Packlane is supplying Spruce with three box sizes: 6 x 4 x 2 in., 8 x 5 x 2 in., and 10 x 10 x 8 in., all decorated with the Spruce logo and artwork.

“I’d never have dreamed it [the appearance of the shipper] mattered that much, but we get so much email and even videos sent to us on YouTube and Instagram from our customers who love our branded packaging,” says Spencer. “I can’t quantify it, but the impact on brand equity seems significant.”

