Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond

Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.

Kim Overstreet
May 18th, 2020
Getty Images 124460253

What is a black swan event? According to Investopedia, “A black swan is an unpredictable event that is beyond what is normally expected of a situation and has potentially severe consequences. Black swan events are characterized by their extreme rarity, their severe impact, and the widespread insistence they were obvious in hindsight.”

Chausovsky said we are in the midst of an economic double black swan due to the following events: one is COVID-19, government response to the pandemic, and the resulting effect on the economy over the next several years; the second is the collapse in oil and gas prices resulting from the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Russia which resulted in a “massive disconnect” between supply and demand fundamentals in the oil market.

Regarding the pandemic, Chausovsky said, “We're just seeing some early signs of improvement and we're hoping that these downward trends continue in the weeks and months to come.” If the assumption is correct that moving into the third quarter there will be some thawing of economic activity as the worst of the virus is behind us, Chausovsky said, “People will start to feel more comfortable getting out and spending money in businesses.”  Also, as activity levels rise and consumers venture out more – and drive more – some of the “downside pressure” we’ve been seeing on oil prices will be alleviated.

The government response to the pandemic in the form of stimulus payments and the CARES Act provisions will also “mitigate some of the downside pressure on the economy, both from COVID-19 and from the collapse in oil and gas prices that we've seen,” said Chausovsky. He warns, however, that it will take three to six months for the impact of the stimulus to work its way through the economy, but that the “thawing out of economic activity” should occur in tandem with the positive impact of the stimulus response.

What does this mean to the packaging industry? While some have seen orders delayed or even canceled for new equipment, others are dealing with a surge in activity because they're producing “full out” in the food sector, in the pharmaceutical sector, and some of the home-goods related sectors.

See: Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021

Chausovsky presents detailed statistics supporting his forecast which are available in the webinar, but the bottom line on the forecast for the GDP is that it is not expected to bottom out as low as the 2008-2009 Great Recession, and there should also be a quicker rebound in economic activity due to U.S. consumers being in a stronger position heading into this black swan induced recession than they were heading into 2008-2009.

“We're seeing economic activity all the way into the second half of 2021 before we get back into similar levels of activity that we saw back in 2019, before the onset of the black swan induced recession,” said Chausovsky.

“The sun will rise again, your business will see growth again…that's probably not going to happen over the next 12 months, but it's certainly going to happen 18 to 24 months from now,” said Chausovsky. “ I want to make sure that you realize that you've got to find this middle ground between cost cutting initiatives and belt tightening and investing for the future of your company.”

“We are seeing some interesting shifts in consumption patterns emerge,” he said, “and those shifts are going to be helpful for making sure that the downturn in the packaging industry overall is going to be mitigated, or not as severe as what we are seeing in some of the more traditional or heavier industrial markets.”

For example, a decline of 25% in restaurant sales was offset by a 27% surge in grocery store sales. “So, said Chausovsky, “we are still finding ways to spend money. We're doing it through different channels, we're doing it in different means, but the consuming nature of the U.S. population is still intact.”

“So, prepare yourself,” he said. “Buckle in for a prolonged period of recovery. There's going to be a lot of things that need to happen. Basically, what we're saying is the amount of time that machinery, existing infrastructure, and our current capacity is used up to meet current levels of demand, needs to recover before we ever start to see new orders for big equipment, including large packaging equipment.”

“Certainly, I want you to temper your expectations in terms of new orders being robust this year, or even next year, or into 2022. The total level of investment won't recover until after 2022.”

Chausovsky has a number of takeaways to getting through this period:

Cash is King - “First and foremost, you've got to make sure that your cash flow modeling is reliable. Not only in the near term, but when you look towards Q3, Q4, and into early 2021 as well. If you are projecting that cashflow and you're falling short of where you need to be, then you've got to be making sure you take advantage, not only of the government stimulus packages, but also of lines of credit that are available to you. Make sure that that relationship with the banker is solid and they know exactly what your needs are, so that they can come and meet you at that crossroads.”

Relationships - “You have to think about both your suppliers and your customers - how they are doing from a financial perspective. I speak to clients a lot of the time that have not taken the step of actually looking at the customer base and trying to understand on a case by case basis where their customers are. Which ones are likely to continue to make payments on time? Which ones are likely to be facing difficult times, and are going to ask for the payment terms, or perhaps delaying their orders, or canceling their orders all altogether? You also have to be thinking about your suppliers from that perspective as well. It's absolutely critical to know where the vulnerabilities are in your supply chain, and then actually making proactive moves to address some of those vulnerabilities.”

Flexibility - “How do I pivot? Because at the end of the day, as a decision maker, as a leader in your business, it's all about resource deployment. Your sales effort, your marketing activities, your promotions that you run. You've got to target the end segments that are going to be most receptive to those moves and will give you the best ROI moving forward.”

Measure - “Finally, make sure you're tracking your own performance. Because a lot of time, the unique circumstances of your business are going to mean that your performance is different, for any number of reasons, than the industry overall, and certainly different than the macro economy. You've got to know where your rates of change are and understand when you're going to be hitting that low point so that you can take the appropriate steps to then take full advantage of that next rising trend.”

Chausovsky also offers tips to focus on profitability: “Have you reached out to your shipping and logistics firms and renegotiated those contracts to realize some of the benefits of lower gas prices? Have you contacted some of your suppliers and said ‘Look, copper, steel, aluminum…all of my input materials are substantially lower today than the last time that we signed our contract with you. What can you do for me from a price break perspective?’"

“Just because your top line revenue is under assault right now, that does not mean that you have to give up profitability as well. That's something that is more in your control and you certainly should be implementing actions that will protect your profit margins, and possibly even allow you to grow some of that profitability by playing off of some of these declining costs. Both of those things are going to be vitally important in the weeks and the months to come.”

Chausovsky sees opportunity, as well, that will arise from the supply chain vulnerabilities that have been exposed during this period. “Companies are aggressively moving to develop alternate sourcing of components and materials. And we believe that this new sourcing trend will continue to pick up steam, not only in the short term, but over the entire decade of the 2020s, which will create some really interesting opportunities for you. We believe that there will be new business formation as companies seek to fill holes in existing supply chains. We believe that this means that both your existing and potential new customers could be identified and then brought into the fold, but you've got to devote resources. You've got to devote people, time, marketing, and sales efforts to identifying any of these new near-sourcing enabled, alternate-sourcing related businesses. And then aggressively pursue those opportunities. Because we think that this is going to be good for North American manufacturing overall over the next 10 years.”

See: Supply Chains Race to Match Shifting COVID-19 Consumer Behavior

To see the webinar in its entirety click here.

For more ELC content, click here.


 


Getty Images 124460253
Economic Outlook: 2020 and Beyond
Discussing the current economic outlook amidst a “double black swan event,” Alex Chausovsky of ITR Economics presented “Guidance in an Uncertain Economy” last week as part of PMMI’s Executive Leadership Conference.
May 18th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 15 At 10 53 58 Am
Research Highlights Two in Five Hospitals Lack Formal Drug Diversion Programs
According to the study on drug diversion in the U.S., almost 9 in 10 healthcare professionals say they have met or know someone who has diverted drugs.
May 18th, 2020
BIC North America will be producing 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its factory in Milford, Conn.
BIC Uses Plastic Packaging Materials to Produce PPE
Global CPG BIC gears up to produce 2,000 medical-grade face shields per day at its Connecticut facility, using plastic packaging materials and scrap plastic from its lighter products.
May 18th, 2020
At-Home Saliva Test
Quick Hits: FDA OKs First At-Home Saliva Test for COVID-19
The FDA issued an emergency use authorization for the diagnostic test.
May 18th, 2020
Schreiner MediPharm&rsquo;s Booklet-Label for the needle protection system used by Sanofi in a clinical trial encompasses 32 pages.
Sanofi Clinical Trial Benefits from Compact, Multi-Lingual Booklet Label
Specialty Label for Needle Protection System in International Phase III Trial.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1170191165
Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021
Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.
May 15th, 2020
Getty Images 1127958533 Drug Prices
States Focus Legislation on Prescription Drug Costs
Though attention has turned to COVID-19, state legislatures were already pivoting away from last year’s opioid legislation to address drug prices—an issue that requires the Healthcare Distribution Alliance to engage across all 50 states.
May 14th, 2020
Just like in this iceberg image, hidden operating costs can sink you. Total cost of ownership enables gathering better data and understanding for better informed decisions.
It’s All About the Cost, Not the Price
Just like all change management, total cost of ownership is a journey that has transformational results when successfully implemented.
May 14th, 2020
Sustain 4
Machine Efficiency and the Impacts of Sustainable Packaging
Many primary packaging lines are no longer dedicated to a single product as SKUs increase, impacting line efficiency. Sustainable material changes may also create challenges.
May 13th, 2020
Each &amp; Every has rolled out a 2.5-oz deodorant tube made from bioplastic and a special black colorant that the company says can be detected by infrared scanners for recycling.
Sugarcane and Corn: ‘Ingredients Matter’ in New Deodorant Packaging
Vegan, cruelty-free deodorant from Each & Every introduces primary packaging made from sugarcane-based plastic and a corn-based bioplastic shipping envelope.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 4
Quest for a Plastic Packaging Circular Economy
Eliminating unnecessary plastic, sustainable innovation, and circulating plastic within the economy are the three goals of more than 450 global partner companies seeking to keep plastic waste out of the environment.
May 11th, 2020
Sustain 3
Sustainable Package Reformatting on the Rise
According to a new report by PMMI Business Intelligence, over half of CPGs are changing product packaging to meet sustainability goals by moving from one format to another.
May 8th, 2020
COVID-19 Symptom Throat Sensor
Quick Hits: New Throat Sensor Tracks COVID-19 Symptoms
Scientists at Northwestern have developed a small flexible device that tracks symptoms associated with the virus.
May 8th, 2020
3D Printed Ear Guards
Quick Hits: Kid Invents Device to Prevent Ear Pain from Face Masks
A 12-year-old boy is 3D printing and donating “ear guards” to support healthcare workers on the frontlines.
May 7th, 2020
Midol Before After[1]
Redesign Reverses Course to Reflect Modern Women
Midol®, the venerable OTC menstrual relief brand from Bayer, underwent a striking packaging redesign, reversing course on existing iconography, typography, and messaging.
May 6th, 2020
VR Training
Quick Hits: Healthcare Workers Use VR to Learn Skills for Treating COVID patients
Health professionals with little to no experience in treating infectious disease are learning with virtual reality.
May 6th, 2020
South Korean Doctors
Quick Hits: South Korea Says You Can’t Be Infected Twice
Scientists believe reported cases of coronavirus relapse were actually due to test failures.
May 5th, 2020
Roche
Quick Hits: Roche Increases COVID-19 Antibody Test Output
The FDA granted emergency approval for the antibody test that determines whether people have been infected with coronavirus.
May 4th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243
Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
As we fight to “flatten the curve” of the coronavirus pandemic, scientists are urgently working to create a vaccine. Manufacturing and distributing hundreds of millions of doses when a vaccine is approved is yet another challenge to address.
May 1st, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020
More in Home
Ambient Distribution Getty Images 984835220
HDA: The Need for Distributor-Pharmacy Partnership During Pandemic
Healthcare Distribution Alliance is seeking to provide “a greater understanding of how distributors are working each day” to meet inventory needs for supply chain partners and patients.
Apr 28th, 2020
Getty Images 1207248534
Material Innovation Key to Achieving Sustainable Packaging Strategy
The market will continue to see innovations in the selection of sustainable packaging materials, as more companies embrace sustainable options.
Apr 27th, 2020
E Tk Ld6 J Ws Aa Exco
Global Impact of Covid-19 on Manufacturing
Three CEOs of leading manufacturers of packaging and processing machinery and equipment met virtually with PMMI to discuss strategies in conducting their operations amid the pandemic affecting today's world.
Apr 27th, 2020
Infographic
U.S. Packaging Machinery Industry Continues to Grow at Steady Pace
OEMs are feeling the pressure to accommodate market demands, such as offering complete packaging solutions, modular machines, traceability, and sustainability.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images 581032315
Cannabis Relief Bill Introduced in House
“This critical legislation would allow legal cannabis businesses to access disaster relief loans and other programs available during the COVID-19 crisis,” NCIA Executive Director.
Apr 24th, 2020
Getty Images Ransomware 1146964030
Protect Your Distribution Operations From Ransomware
Cybersecurity breaches are not typically targeted attacks. They are more commonly opportunistic attacks designed to make money. Coronavirus fears create natural vulnerabilities to exploit to gain access to your systems.
Apr 23rd, 2020
With new equipment for secondary packaging that includes three Fanuc six-axis robots, Pearson was able to exceed Medline&rsquo;s rate expectations, delivering 160 products/min.
Wet Wipes Case Packed via Robots at 160/min
Medline Industries replaces an aging case-packing system with one that allows for robotic case erecting, packing, and case sealing, as well as semi-automated operations for smaller batches.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Getty Images 1201526098
CBD and the FDA
Hemp Business Daily offers tips on avoiding FDA attention, especially when it comes to social media and false claims. Hashtags are considered claims, according to recent FDA letters.
Apr 23rd, 2020
Pmmi Logo Rebrand 4c Vertical Transparent
The CARES Act and Payroll Protection Plan
In a recent Town Hall for PMMI members, representatives from alliantgroup, Dean Zerbe and Rick Lazio, provided some insights into the relief available for small and medium size businesses.
Apr 22nd, 2020
Sustain 1
Top Five Functional Machine Improvements for Sustainable Packaging Operations
Packaging methods and machinery must not be overlooked as vital components to a sustainable packaging strategy.
Apr 21st, 2020
Paper Blister Pack
Switching to Paper or Recycled Blister Packaging Without New Machines
Two companies have debuted packaging systems with sustainability features that don’t require the investment in new machinery.
Apr 20th, 2020
A white-labeled replica of the original nameplate.
The Role of an Equipment Label Manufacturer: Label Spec Review
A medical device manufacturer worked with an equipment label converter to manufacture and deliver labels to spec.
Apr 16th, 2020