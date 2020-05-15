Healthcare Market Equipment Investments Poised for Growth in 2021

Personal care and pharmaceuticals /medical devices are two markets that, not surprisingly, are holding their own and even expecting growth during COVID-19.

Kim Overstreet
May 15th, 2020
End User Expectations for 2021 Equipment Investment

May 3

According to the May 2020 U.S. Packaging Machinery Purchasing Index report by PMMI Business Intelligence, CPGs in the personal care and pharmaceuticals/medical devices industries are optimistic about current business conditions driving expansion in 2021, despite COVID-19 shutdowns and oil market surpluses creating a drop in other industries.

Personal Care

• End users in the personal care industry are outperforming the total market in all metrics.

• Demand for personal care items, such as hand soaps, sanitizers, and other assorted toiletries, could be the main driver for expansion in this industry.

• Respondents also anticipate current business conditions will lead to expansion going into 2021.

• Respondents in the personal care industry are significantly expanding use of remote access as companies struggle to meet demand with limited access to plants.

• The expansion of plans for future use of these technologies could imply that reliance on these methods is here to stay.

See: COVID-19 Brings Increased Visibility to the Role of Robotics

May Purchasing 2

Pharmaceuticals/Medical Devices

• Perhaps not surprisingly during a pandemic, end users in the pharmaceuticals/medical devices industry are maintaining a rosy outlook.

• Respondents in this industry are reporting some expansion in planned projects, as well as showing some optimism on the impact current business conditions will have on 2021.

• Remote access is reported as increasing in usage.

• End users in this industry are also reporting some expansion in plans for future use of all three technologies.

May Purchasing 1

Source: PMMI Business Intelligence “May 2020 Packaging Machinery Purchasing Index”

