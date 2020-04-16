Perspective: Packaging at the Forefront of the COVID-19 Response

In the past month, we’ve seen some key developments during the spread of COVID-19. With the amazing fight that frontline healthcare workers are putting up (as well as essential workers in logistics, cleaning, grocery stores, IT, pharmacies, law enforcement, and more), we are seeing a renewed value being placed on packaging that preserves shelf life and gets healthcare, food, and other needed supplies to end users safely.

Amid the tragedy, there are hopeful stories. Companies have ramped up production on diagnostic tests or modified existing lines to make (or 3D print) needed medical devices and personal protective equipment, while others work at unheard of speeds to develop and test vaccines and treatment. Some are getting creative and making PPE out of clean, used materials.

I hope you feel proud to be a part of the healthcare packaging community, as you are a key part of many of the optimistic stories even if the packaging itself isn't making the headlines.

What this time underscores is the need for packaging that protects patients, offering doctors and nurses access to life-saving treatments, sterile devices, and accurate diagnostics. And there is still massive need, with workers to protect and lives to save.

PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has developed numerous resources on how businesses are navigating the COVID-19 crisis, including a special UnPACKed with PMMI podcast series.

At Healthcare Packaging, we are wishing everyone as safe and healthy a spring as possible.