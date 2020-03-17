Thermo Fisher, Roche Begin Large-Scale Shipping of COVID-19 Tests

In total, the companies are aiming to produce millions of tests per week. “We are grateful to the FDA for accelerating the process to grant Emergency Use Authorization for this test,” said Matt Sause, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.

Keren Sookne
Mar 17th, 2020
Dr. Keith Jerome (left), Director of the UW Medicine Virology laboratory in Seattle, and Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director of the lab, quickly ramped up a test to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. As of March 11, their lab had performed nearly 3,000 tests &horbar; with nearly 270 found to be positive.
Dr. Keith Jerome (left), Director of the UW Medicine Virology laboratory in Seattle, and Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director of the lab, quickly ramped up a test to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. As of March 11, their lab had performed nearly 3,000 tests ― with nearly 270 found to be positive.
Dan DeLong for Kaiser Health News

[Editor’s Note: News regarding COVID-19 is changing frequently. Healthcare Packaging is proud to report on developments in the diagnostic manufacturing and packaging space. While we are sensitive to the global plight of this pandemic, we do not offer medical or testing advice.]

Diagnostics are a critical part of slowing pandemic spread, but as COVID-19 cases increased across the U.S., healthcare providers were left without access to enough (or any) tests. Sick patients concerned about previous exposure due to travel were turned away due to lack of tests and people took to Twitter to share their stories of runaround between primary care physicians and departments of public health.

The tests that the CDC provided were hampered by a number of issues as reported by Bloomberg, including lack of quantity, slow test speed due to manual methods, and issues with reagents not performing consistently. Some medical centers didn’t qualify to receive the tests that state and local health labs had.

This is changing as two companies have been granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA and have begun shipping test kits.

Aiming for millions of tests per week

  • Roche announced Mar. 16 that the company shipped an initial 400,000 test kits on Mar. 13—the first set of its cobas® SARS-CoV-2 Test for COVID-19 (coronavirus)—to a network of hospital and reference laboratories across the U.S. to enable automated, high-volume patient testing. In its statement, the company says it “plans to ship an additional 400,000 tests per week to the laboratory testing sites across the nation that are set up to run the test immediately” under the FDA’s EUA.  
  • Thermo Fisher also began shipping its tests, called Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Dx Real-time PCR. As reported in a CNBC article Mar. 16, CEO Marc Casper said, “We have already about 1.5 million tests in stock. We began shipping them yesterday and today.” He added that the company is “ramping up to about 2 million tests in production a week, and then over the course of April we’ll be able to get that to about 5 million tests a week in terms of production.”

Roche’s global emergency team, which monitors viruses, began work on its test in January at its Pleasanton, CA, site when they obtained the coronavirus’ genetic sequence published by researchers. They also obtained a viral sample from a patient in Washington state. “We started very early because we knew it would increase exponentially,” Schinecker said to Bloomberg. “It was clear.”

 Smaller-scale efforts 

While Roche and Thermo Fisher ramp up large-scale testing efforts, researchers at medical schools across the country made early progress as well and fought for the ability to make use of it.

Dr. Keith Jerome and Dr. Alex Greninger, both from the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine, “have overseen the rollout of more than 4,000 tests, painstaking work that has confirmed the infection in hundreds of patients across the nation,” according to a spotlight in the Seattle Times.

In their 10,000 sq ft virology lab near Seattle, they began developing a test after reports of the mysterious illness in China came out in December. Greninger, along with approximately 100 colleagues from across the country, wrote an appeal letter in February to members of Congress noting that no tests from manufacturers or clinical labs had been cleared at that point and that tests could be run but were not allowed because of the FDA’s rigid clearance process.

Per the Seattle Times, “As the public health emergency mushroomed, [Greninger] and Jerome took advantage of a regulatory loophole that allowed them to test samples obtained for research purposes from UW’s hospitals.”

On Saturday Feb. 29, the FDA granted a waiver  allowing private and academic labs to begin testing. “Within two days,” reports JoNel Aleccia, “the UW virology lab was in full swing, churning out test results round-the-clock.”

Update:

Additionally, credit must be given to Dr. Helen Y. Chu, Director of a flu study in Seattle, for identifying the virus' presence in Washington. Dr. Chu is a physician at UW Medicine, while holding UW professor positions in infectious diseases and epidemiology. She sought to alter her lab's flu testing to test for existence of coronavirus in her state, but was turned down by the federal government. Dr. Chu and her team went forward with testing without approval in late February, and discovered a positive result in a teen who had not traveled. She placed public health over potential career consequences.  For more from Dr. Chu, visit the podcast: Why the U.S. Wasn't Ready for the Coronavirus

“She’s a true American hero, [who] actually broke this epidemic identified in Washington state when no one else wanted her to test for the virus,” said Harvard Chan School of Public Health Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Ding on KIRO Radio’s Gee and Ursula Show.

Related Healthcare Packaging Quick Hits:

Moderna Delivers First Potential Coronavirus Vaccine

Hospitals Use AI to Diagnose Coronavirus

Coronavirus Could Cause Drug Shortages

FDA Prioritizes Coronavirus Diagnostic Test 

Companies in this article
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Dr. Keith Jerome (left), Director of the UW Medicine Virology laboratory in Seattle, and Dr. Alex Greninger, Assistant Director of the lab, quickly ramped up a test to detect the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. As of March 11, their lab had performed nearly 3,000 tests &horbar; with nearly 270 found to be positive.
Thermo Fisher, Roche Begin Large-Scale Shipping of COVID-19 Tests
In total, the companies are aiming to produce millions of tests per week. “We are grateful to the FDA for accelerating the process to grant Emergency Use Authorization for this test,” said Matt Sause, President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America.
Mar 17th, 2020
Fpa Skratch Labs
Limited-Edition Pouch for Tour de France Features 10,000 Unique Designs
Digital printing has emerged as the primary tool for creating personalized packaging for limited editions, helping Consumer Packaged Goods companies better engage and connect with consumers and generate excitement around their brands.
Mar 16th, 2020
Njm Dara Syx E Or Full View
Aseptic Filling and Closing Machine
NJM offers the Dara SYX-E-OR aseptic filling and closing machine for vials and bottles featuring direct drive servo-motion controls, a starwheel-driven design and a compact footprint.
Mar 16th, 2020
Research methods were aimed towards understanding the needs of the end users and how they interact with pharmaceutical packaging.
Pharmaceutical Packaging: Bormioli Pharma Speeds up on Innovation Together with H-Farm
Collaboration for fast prototyping as well as answering customer needs through qualitative field and technical research.
Mar 14th, 2020
Tritan MFX Pump
Eastman Launched Portfolio of Flame-Resistant Polymers at MD&M West
The company identified high on-demand requirements from OEMs to meet current demands in its portfolio.
Mar 13th, 2020
Insura Seal Verification
Colorful Seal Verification Technology for Medical Device Packaging
Winning an FPA Gold Award in Technical Innovation, Insura™ Seal Verification technology from Amcor Healthcare Packaging offers a “colorful” option for the countless medical device packages that undergo visual inspection.
Mar 12th, 2020
Ambient Devices Getty Image
Nurses Reveal Their Packaging Pain Points
Live from HealthPack: Tamper-evident stickers draw ire from the nurses’ panel while brighter colors and more latex notification are appreciated.
Mar 11th, 2020
Luminer Facility In Lakewood, Nj
Labeling Solutions Provider Luminer Expands Primary Manufacturing Facility in Lakewood, NJ
20,000-sq-ft expansion makes room for new ECL production equipment, and allows for enhancements to company’s quality control and warehousing spaces.
Mar 11th, 2020
The semi-automatic RRA enables PCI to establish a flexible auto-injector assembly process with a minimum of downtime between batches.
Burgeoning Auto-Injector Market Demands Flexible Production Options
Injectable drug delivery is surging, and auto-injectors are helping patients self-administer more easily. PCI Pharma Services turned to an assembly machine from Syntegon Technology to provide the needed flexibility and scalability.
Mar 10th, 2020
The complex structure of Roche&rsquo;s cobas plasma separation card consists of a carrier layer with a bonded nonwoven fabric and an upper layer for protection and labeling.
Flexible Production Makes Roche’s HIV Test Innovation a Success
Roche designed a plasma separation card that greatly simplifies blood sampling and transport. Beckhoff Automation made production of the card cost-effective with its flexible, compact eXtended Transport System.
Mar 6th, 2020
Stream One
High-Barrier Medical and Food Packaging is Recycle-Ready
Healthcare facilities represent some of the largest contributors of plastic waste to landfills and incineration while consumers increasingly seek recycle-ready food packaging.
Mar 6th, 2020
Innovation Stage Logo
Glass-Like Plastic for Injectables
Day 2 Innovation Stage at PACK EXPO East in Philadelphia introduced a film from Japan that delivers same performance as glass for parenteral drugs.
Mar 4th, 2020
Wipotec Ocs
Live From PACK EXPO East: Integrated Inspection and Checkweigher
Precision high-speed checkweigher is for cylindrical packaging formats, while new ultra-compact X-ray scanner is only 70 mm in width
Mar 4th, 2020
AirSep Nitrogen Generators aim to eliminate the expense, inconvenience, hazardous handling, and storage problems often associated with purchased liquid or high-pressure cylinder nitrogen.
AirSep Nitrogen Generators Used to Extend Drug Shelf Life
Technology supporting a large South American pharmaceutical plant.
Feb 29th, 2020
The Herma 211 HC is designed to be suitable for labeling a wide range of cylindrical products including syringes, tubes, glass vials, and ampoules.
At Interphex, Herma US to Showcase Ultra-Compact FDA-compliant Labeling Unit
Semi-automatic Herma 211 HC for transition from clinical trial to production, as well as limited-batch biopharma manufacturing.
Feb 28th, 2020
Hc A Is
Checkweigher
See it at PACK EXPO East. WIPOTEC-OCS will showcase the HC-A-IS Checkweigher designed for weighing challenging, cylindrical products such as cans, bottles, and vials.
Feb 28th, 2020
Peter Zornio of Emerson Automation Solutions sets the scene for the day&apos;s digital transformation discussions between CPG manufacturers and OEMs.
CPG Manufacturers and OEMs Collaborate on Digital Transformation
In a meeting co-hosted by PMMI’s OpX Leadership Network and Industry Relations Committee, manufacturers and machine builders shared their plans and concerns about IIoT in a discussion aimed at creating a digital transformation roadmap for PMMI members.
Feb 27th, 2020
The conference focused on four themed content sessions, while the learning labs and several educational and interactive workshops explored major industry changes that lie ahead.
Data Custodianship of Connected Devices, Environmental Impact, and Adherence Technologies Highlighted at Pharmapack Europe 2020
Global biologics markets, delivery device innovation, and smart packaging ‘unpacking’ new growth opportunities for pharma.
Feb 26th, 2020
Vega&rsquo;s Greg Kline demonstrates how the presence of foam can cause a color shift on the company&rsquo;s 360-degree color display, making it easy to see when the status has changed.
Opening Up Measurement Capabilities in Life Sciences
Traditionally playing in oil and gas and chemical industries, Vega is making a move to a wide range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical applications with its new pressure and level sensors.
Feb 26th, 2020
Chris Coggan, CEO and lead designer of Therapy Tonics.
Catch 22s and Opportunity in Cannabis Packaging
An established brand owner says, ‘…if you're a small brand trying to get started, especially with bootstrap money like ours,’ minimum order quantities represent a hurdle.
Feb 21st, 2020
More in Machinery & materials
219027 Vip 100 With Timing Screw
Azco: Desiccant Pouch Dispenser
Designed for controlled environments, the system dispenses desiccant into bottles at a line speed of 80-90 bottles/min.
Feb 19th, 2020
VR piqued the company&rsquo;s interest because it seemed to be the only medium that could transcend boundaries in a remote way to enable both instruction and hands-on skill building focused on the &ldquo;why.&rdquo;
Machine-Agnostic VR Comes to Sterile Manufacturing Education
You’ve heard of OEMs offering augmented reality tools, but virtual reality has come to pharmaceutical processing training. How does improved critical thinking impact the bottom line?
Feb 19th, 2020
PACK EXPO East offers ideal space to cultivate relationships
Vision 2025: CPG/OEM Partnership More Critical Than Ever
PACK EXPO East offers ideal space to cultivate relationships
Feb 18th, 2020
The service makes available sample blister cavities meant to be nearly identical to final production.
3D-Printed Tool Prototyping Service
For use in test situations, service can eliminate long turnaround times and unnecessary costs.
Feb 14th, 2020
Jcm4026
Previewing PACK EXPO East 2020
With one-third of the nation’s CPGs, and many pharma manufacturers, located within 200 miles of Philadelphia, PACK EXPO East 2020 promises the full PACK EXPO vibe in an easy-to-get-to location.
Jan 31st, 2020
Salary Survey 2020 Image
Take the 2020 IoPP Salary Survey!
The Institute of Packaging Professionals’ (IoPP) annual Salary Survey is the packaging industry’s definitive economic/employment survey. Packaging field professionals are invited to participate.
Feb 7th, 2020
3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology is made to offer customized active packaging systems designed to meet the drug developer&rsquo;s specific formulation as well as provide a broad spectrum of drug-specific protection.
Aptar CSP Technologies: Moisture Adsorption and Oxygen Scavenging Packaging System
Oxygen scavenging and moisture adsorption system added to Aptar CSP Technologies’ 3-phase Activ-Polymer platform technology portfolio.
Feb 7th, 2020
Created to be up to eight times stronger than medical-grade papers, the material is made for demanding Class II and Class III medical device applications.
Tekni-Plex: high-performance flexible structures for medical applications
Coated Tyvek options are designed to have optimal breathability, tear strength and puncture resistance.
Feb 6th, 2020
The company&rsquo;s lineup will include a precision high-speed checkweigher for cylindrical packaging formats, a new ultra-compact X-Ray Scanner measuring just 70cm in width, and a serialization unit offering pharma-level traceability for high-value products.
WIPOTEC-OCS to Showcase Precision Checkweigher for Cans, Bottles & Vials at Pack Expo East
Company also will display ultra-compact X-ray scanner for food applications, and pharma-grade serialization unit for high-value product tracking.
Feb 6th, 2020
Credence MedSystems, one of two winners in the &ldquo;Best Innovation in Drug Delivery Device,&rdquo; was chosen for its Connect&trade; Auto-Sensing Injection System, which incorporates real-time monitoring of critical injection data into a reusable ergonomic grip. The Credence app also measures and transmits injection progress in real-time, as well as providing users with reminders and instructions on how to use the auto-injector.
2020 Pharmapack Award Winners Announced
The Pharmapack Awards celebrate the latest innovations from packaging companies within the drugs, medical devices, health products and veterinary drugs sectors.
Feb 6th, 2020
Weiler Labeling Systems Presents the Autonomy IV Digital Label Printer at Interpack
Weiler Labeling Systems Presents the Autonomy IV Digital Label Printer at Interpack
High-speed, on-demand printer maximizes production versatility and label qualityW
Feb 5th, 2020
Courser 230 can be built to handle both vials and syringes or can be dedicated to one, reducing the cost of investment and floorspace for those needing dual-purpose capability.
NJM: Enhanced Vial/Syringe Labeler
Dual-purpose capability for vials and syringes on the same machine is combined with a new vertical label spool dispenser, designed to maximize production versatility in a compact footprint.
Feb 5th, 2020