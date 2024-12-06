Designing for an Emergency: Pharmapack Europe 2025 session preview

Insights from real people that have had to use a medical device in an emergency situation will place manufacturers in a better position when it comes to developing emergency use medical devices.

“One big shift we see is the empowerment of people with conditions, as they increasingly take ownership of their condition through better devices, connectivity and device/therapy related data. This places people with conditions and HCP teams in a far better position to make positive condition and therapy decisions. The only slight risk I see here is that developers need to be careful not to over design devices and avoid building in features and functions that either aren’t needed, won’t be used, or at worst, compromise device usability.

Q: Do you see any trends in behaviors and the usability of devices – are patients changing how they manage conditions?

“So, the big trend we continue to see is the increased focused on device connectivity– as this technology provides a potentially rich source of data and information that can benefit people who live with medical conditions. To take just one real world example, for people who live with Type 1 Diabetes, monitoring of glucose levels can now not only be done automatically, but the devices themselves can gather and transmit data to the wearer and their HCP team and provide all parties with information and data to help optimize how they manage their glucose levels. So increased connectivity, as well as the way that data is used, is absolutely the big trend and a proven approach to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life. More widely, sustainability is another enduring trend concerning the production, recyclability and appeal of medical products."

Ahead of Pharmapack Europe 2025 (January 22-23, Paris), we spoke with Alper Hulusi – Head of Market Insights at Clarimed about the trends ahead for pharmaceutical devices in 2025 and considerations for emergency use product design. Alper Hulusi is giving a Lightning Talk at the event on ‘Designing for an Emergency.

But there are many positives, especially in the world of Type 1 Diabetes, as these devices not only provide condition management insights, but also provide therapy recommendations."

Q: Your session looks at emergency use of devices – can you tell us a little more about this?

"Sure. The issue we see here is that medical device companies obviously try to design for real-world situations. Take a Glucagon pen for example, which is used to save lives during an insulin slump. In a formative or summative research session, can and do we successfully simulate the emotional and cognitive burden someone experiences when they use a device like this? Imagine, a parent confronted by their son or daughter mid-seizure, having to handle and inject a Glucagon pen, as intended by the manufacturer. It’s an acutely stressful event and medical products need to be designed with that in mind. But how do we develop and then ‘test’ these devices out in a simulated scenario and know that they’ve been designed in a way that will give people a fighting chance of handling them correctly?"

Q: Can you explain a bit more what an emergency scenario might look like?

"More than often, this takes the form of a study moderator introducing the study to the participant and, at some point in the session, asking the participant to imagine they are in a certain scenario. They are then asked to go ahead and use the product (and anything available to them), imagining this is real life. So, there’s an attempt to recreate the pressure someone might experience during an emergency. Efforts are also made to recreate environmental and audio conditions that someone might experience in this situation – so if they were at home, there might be a TV sounding in the background, or children playing. In the case of a Glucagon pen, the person will have the instructions in front of them, should they choose to use them, and will then likely go through the steps of opening the packaging, reading the instructions, preparing and then injecting the device into a mannequin. The question here is, during device development and ultimately, summative testing, how does this accurately replicate real-life situations? And how do we ensure reality is incorporated into product design? These are important questions that need further attention."

Q: What might be the lessons we can take forward or how can we implement learnings?

“One of the many things we can do is to speak directly with people that have in the past administered emergency care, and learn from their experience. What did it feel like? How did they find handling the device? What did they find easy, what did they find challenging, and why? It’s these insights that will place us in a better position when it comes to developing emergency use medical devices."

Q: Last question, innovation is coming from newer and smaller companies. How important are events to facilitating the research ecosystem across the pharmaceutical industry and helping accelerate innovation?

“Very important, it provides an environment where like-minded people can come together, discuss developments, learnings, and ideas. Another byproduct of these events is that they maintain the passion, excitement, and purpose that fuels device development, i.e. the desire to improve lives and outcome. It’s also a great opportunity for companies like ClariMed to meet device developers, understand their challenges and successes, and align on how we can support their efforts.