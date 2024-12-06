PMMI ProSource – Start Your Search
Designing for an Emergency: Pharmapack Europe 2025 session preview

In the case of an acutely stressful event, medical products need to be designed with that environment in mind to ensure proper device use.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Dec 6, 2024
Insights from real people that have had to use a medical device in an emergency situation will place manufacturers in a better position when it comes to developing emergency use medical devices.
Pharmapack Europe

Ahead of Pharmapack Europe 2025 (January 22-23, Paris), we spoke with Alper Hulusi – Head of Market Insights at Clarimed about the trends ahead for pharmaceutical devices in 2025 and considerations for emergency use product design. Alper Hulusi is giving a Lightning Talk at the event on ‘Designing for an Emergency.

Pharmapack Europe will see 6,000 attendees and 400 exhibitors attend at the heart of pharma’s drug delivery and packaging industry, with 70 sessions covering vital industry subjects.

Q: What are the overall trends in devices you expect to see this year?

“So, the big trend we continue to see is the increased focused on device connectivity– as this technology provides a potentially rich source of data and information that can benefit people who live with medical conditions. To take just one real world example, for people who live with Type 1 Diabetes, monitoring of glucose levels can now not only be done automatically, but the devices themselves can gather and transmit data to the wearer and their HCP team and provide all parties with information and data to help optimize how they manage their glucose levels. So increased connectivity, as well as the way that data is used, is absolutely the big trend and a proven approach to improve clinical outcomes and quality of life. More widely, sustainability is another enduring trend concerning the production, recyclability and appeal of medical products."

Q: Do you see any trends in behaviors and the usability of devices – are patients changing how they manage conditions?

“One big shift we see is the empowerment of people with conditions, as they increasingly take ownership of their condition through better devices, connectivity and device/therapy related data. This places people with conditions and HCP teams in a far better position to make positive condition and therapy decisions. The only slight risk I see here is that developers need to be careful not to over design devices and avoid building in features and functions that either aren’t needed, won’t be used, or at worst, compromise device usability.

