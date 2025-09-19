Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Medtronic Wins FDA Approval for Altaviva Tibial Neuromodulation Device to Treat Urge Incontinence

Inserted near the ankle in a brief in‑office procedure, Altaviva activates at discharge and targets long battery life and MRI compatibility.

Sep 19, 2025
Altaviva is implanted on the inside of either ankle.
Altaviva is implanted on the inside of either ankle.
Medronic

Key Takeaways:

  • FDA clears Medtronic’s Altaviva, an implantable tibial neuromodulation device for urge urinary incontinence.
  • Adoption will hinge on reimbursement and evidence: detailed TITAN 2 outcomes and label specifics haven’t been published yet, so payers and clinicians will look for peer‑reviewed data on efficacy, durability, reinterventions, and safety.
  • Medtronic positions Altaviva next to InterStim and asserts it now offers the only full neuromodulation portfolio for bladder control (the company’s characterization).

Medtronic has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Altaviva, an implantable tibial neuromodulation (ITNM) device designed to treat urge urinary incontinence, expanding the company’s pelvic health portfolio and offering physicians a minimally invasive alternative to drug therapy and sacral neuromodulation.

