Medtronic Hugo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System in Hernia Repair Gets a Green Light

This marks the first-ever investigational device exemption clinical study for robotic-assisted hernia repair in the U.S.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Sep 16, 2025
Enable Hernia Repair is the first-ever Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study completed for robotic-assisted hernia surgery in the United States.
Medtronic

 Key takeaways:

  • Robotic surgery, first introduced more than 20 years ago, is rapidly gaining traction in hernia repair procedures.
  • It's estimated that every year, nearly 1.5 million hernia repair surgeries are performed in the U.S., making them one of the most common surgeries for adults.
  • The study builds on the growing body of evidence for Hugo including the Expand URO U.S. clinical study, which also met safety and effectiveness endpoints, and nearly 300 independent publications by surgeons using the Hugo RAS system.

Medtronic plc announces results from the Enable Hernia Repair clinical study evaluating the performance of the Hugo™ robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system in inguinal and ventral hernia repair procedures. Enable Hernia Repair is the first-ever Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clinical study completed for robotic-assisted hernia surgery in the United States. According to the company, primary safety and effectiveness endpoints were met, supporting use of the Hugo RAS system in hernia repair procedures.

"The Enable Hernia Repair clinical study didn't just meet primary endpoints, it far surpassed them," says Dr. Jacob Greenberg, national principal investigator of the Enable Hernia Repair study and gastrointestinal surgeon at Duke University Hospital. "I am proud to have had the opportunity to advance clinical research in robotic-assisted surgery for the benefit of patients in the United States and around the world."

Robotic surgery, first introduced more than 20 years ago, is rapidly gaining traction in hernia repair procedures. Advances in the technology now provide surgeons with three-dimensional (3D) views of the abdominal cavity and the ability to operate through small incisions rather than the larger cuts required in traditional open surgery. This approach minimizes tissue damage, reduces postoperative pain, and promotes faster recovery for patients.

Enable Hernia Repair is a prospective, multi-center, single-arm pivotal study that included 193 patients undergoing either inguinal or ventral robotic hernia repair with the Medtronic Hugo™ RAS system. Key findings include:

Medtronic
