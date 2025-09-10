Discover your next big idea for life sciences at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
International Report Highlights Environmental, Economic Costs of Single-Use Plastics in Healthcare Sector

Without action, annual plastic waste volumes and greenhouse gas emissions in North America could rise by 28% by 2040, pushing costs for hospitals and health systems up to $37 billion annually.

Elisabeth Cuneo
Sep 10, 2025
A new report reveals how the healthcare sector’s dependence on single-use plastics is driving up costs, waste, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
Eunomia and Systemiq

Key takeaways:

  • Experts agree that healthcare has become overly dependent on disposable plastics.
  • The report highlights five practical, evidence-based circular economy strategies that U.S. hospitals and suppliers can scale today.

A new report from global sustainability consultancies Eunomia and Systemiq reveals how the healthcare sector’s dependence on single-use plastics is driving up costs, waste, and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Among the regions analyzed, the U.S. and Canada generated the most healthcare plastics waste, together producing 1.2 million metric tons of single-use healthcare plastics waste, 4.3 million metric tons of CO₂e emissions, and costs to health systems as high as $29 billion in 2023 alone.

“This report presents the strongest evidence yet to galvanize the global healthcare community into urgent action on plastic waste,” says Pallavi Madakasira, Managing Consultant at Eunomia. “It offers a common set of priority interventions and a data-driven roadmap to accelerate progress. Most importantly, it shows that safe, proven, and cost-saving solutions are already within reach.”

