The COVID-19 vaccine is the latest example of just how important packaging and processing are to society at large. Once developed, processed and packaged, the vaccines need distribution along the very supply chains established and maintained by industry players within packaging and processing. Keren Sookne, director of editorial content, Healthcare Packaging Magazine, discussed the vaccine on the unPACKed with PMMI podcast. Sookne breaks down all of the big picture items around the ground-breaking vaccine and offers examples — good and bad — on how to get it in the hands of the front-line workers to administer to an anxious public.

She also addresses distribution here in the U.S. and when more versions, in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, will hit the market for deployment.



