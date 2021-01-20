How FDA Food Supply Data Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

In the latest FDA Voices post, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Frank Yiannas, M.P.H. discuss how the new data analysis tool, 21 FORWARD, is helping food and agriculture workers receive vaccines.

Keren Sookne
Jan 20th, 2021
Getty Images 1230124575

The new data analysis tool that began as a way to inform national pandemic response is now being used to help states with vaccine distribution to essential workers in food and agriculture. The FDA has partnered with members of Operation Warp Speed, the CDC, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for this effort.

21 FORWARD was developed in a joint effort by the following FDA groups to identify pandemic-related risks to the food supply.

  • Office of Food Policy and Response
  • Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition
  • Office of Regulatory Affairs
  • Center for Veterinary Medicine

In the post, Hahn and Yiannas explain, “Early on in the pandemic, workers in the food and agriculture sector were identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency as being among essential critical infrastructure workers, meaning that their ability to do their job safely is critical to our society’s ability to function. The FDA, in partnership with CDC and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, has been working to provide food facilities the information and resources they need to help protect their workers against COVID-19 infection.”

Groups have advocated for workers in food and agriculture to receive high priority for COVID-19 vaccinations. The FDA is contributing information from its 21 FORWARD tool on the estimated numbers and distribution of food and agriculture sector employees who work at FDA-regulated food facilities to Operation Warp Speed’s Tiberius platform, labeled as a "one-stop shop" for data related to vaccine planning, delivery and administration for states and cities.

The effort should ultimately “help target vaccine distribution by providing state and local officials with information to help determine how many food and agriculture workers they have in each county and enabling them to quickly identify where those workers are located,” they explain.

21 FORWARD has already been put to use for conducting calls to FDA-regulated food facilities in hot spots or areas with potential for hot spots, to go over current production status, whether guidance is helping, and if they need further help from the Foods COVID-19 Technical Assistance Team.

For more, visit the full FDA Voices post: Unleashing the Power of FDA Data to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution to Food and Agriculture Workers

Related news:

COVID-19’s Trace on Food and Pharma Logistics
[Video] COVID-19: Food Industry Worker Safety and Industry Response, with Joyce Fassl
FDA and OSHA Publish Checklist to Assist Food Industry During COVID-19

Companies in this article
FDA
Getty Images 1194849796
COVID Trickle-Down Tied to Potential Corrugated Shortage
The pandemic has pushed e-commerce into overdrive, boosting the demand for corrugated shipping boxes while also slowing down recycling efforts and supply chains, creating a potential problem (or a great opportunity) for the corrugated industry.
Jan 21st, 2021
Getty Images 1230124575
How FDA Food Supply Data Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
In the latest FDA Voices post, Dr. Stephen Hahn and Frank Yiannas, M.P.H. discuss how the new data analysis tool, 21 FORWARD, is helping food and agriculture workers receive vaccines.
Jan 20th, 2021
Jt Pi8nn2 1280 5ff6451ce19f0
Supply Chain Resiliency in the Face of Covid-19
MIT's Dr. David Simchi-Levi visited with Keren Sookne, Healthcare Packaging, during PACK EXPO Connects to re-examine how life science companies think about the supply chain.
Jan 19th, 2021
‘Body and mind’ nutraceuticals are expected to see significant growth in the first half of 2021
COVID-19 Lockdowns and Restrictions Drive Demand For ‘Body And Mind’ Formulations
SIRIO Europe anticipates manufacturers seeking CDMOs that can quickly develop complex formulations offering both body and mind benefits to fulfill consumer demands.
Jan 13th, 2021
With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are made to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 degrees Celsius and temperatures down to -40 degrees Celsius.
A&M Cold Storage Helps in COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution via Carrier Pods and Lynx Capabilities
Carrier Pods provide 24/7 remote and secure monitoring, with an integration with the Lynx digital platform.
Jan 4th, 2021
View Product Demos On Demand
Sponsored
View Product Demos On Demand
Missed part or all of PACK EXPO Connects? Browse dozens of demos by category or search by keyword. Find solutions to your packaging and processing challenges now through March 31.
Jan 7th, 2021
With Carrier Pods monitored by Sensitech, container refrigeration units are meant to deliver temperature control within +/- 0.25 C and temperatures down to negative 40 C.
SeaCube Acquires Carrier Pods to Meet Global Vaccine Distribution Needs
These 200 Carrier Pods will be monitored by Sensitech to reduce risks with mobile cooling systems.
Jan 1st, 2021
Uvd Robot 5e8671227f569 png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #1: COVID-19 Use Cases for Mobile Robotics
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #1, how robots can tackle tasks to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
Jan 1st, 2021
CCT also opens a new facility in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Thermal Packaging for Operation Warp Speed’s COVID-19 Vaccination Rollout
Cold Chain Technologies' thermal packaging systems should help ensure that vaccines with strict refrigeration requirements reach their destinations safely and securely.
Dec 31st, 2020
A medical worker prepares a syringe to administer the BioNTech/Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Cold Chain Doubts Delay Vaccine Distribution in Germany
Vaccines sent to certain German cities may have reached up to 7 C higher than the acceptable temperature range in transportation.
Dec 28th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #5: Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #5: supply chain considerations amid the deadly pandemic.
Dec 28th, 2020
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Sponsored
Hygienic Design Standard Parts for Medical Applications
Standard Parts in Hygienic Design are optimized for minimal contamination and easy cleaning. JW Winco decided to develop a special series of Standard Parts that meet the high requirements. Learn more at jwwinco.com
Jan 15th, 2021
In implementing a range of highly automated, interoperable systems and other workflow systems, the health system has achieved advanced pharmacy safety and operational efficiencies.
ARxIUM Completes Expansion of UNC Health Pharmacy Operations
Installation of systemwide inventory management application provides tracking of COVID-19 medications.
Dec 19th, 2020
Provider of end-of-line packaging and technology partner to Pfizer, Robopac, will be packaging and transporting the vaccine.
Robopac's Part in the Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout
Human-centered and environmentally conscious efforts on the part of Robopac and Pfizer provide an environmentally friendly packaging and transporting system for the vaccine.
Dec 17th, 2020
I Stock 000086136291 Medium 2
HDA Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Vaccine
'While we acknowledge the hard work and determination that got us to this moment, we also recognize that this is just the first step...'
Dec 17th, 2020
The distribution of COVID-19 vaccines marks an unprecedented supply chain event for the widespread distribution of extremely expensive and temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals.
COVID-19 Black Swan Event Accelerates Digital Transformation and Urgency for Tech-Enabled Reusables
The newest Inner Loop article from the Reusable Packaging Association says smart reusable packaging solutions are available to optimize resilient supply chains and facilitate daunting challenges of COVID-19 business swings and vaccine distribution.
Dec 15th, 2020
The report points to a nuanced approach with investments globally in clean and innovative technologies for reshoring, and dual, tactical and geo sourcing taking precedence.
Report Predicts Vaccine Nationalism, CDMO Expansion, AMR and Dual Sourcing in 2021
The CPhI report looks ahead to a post-pandemic 2021 with pharma manufacturing capacity and payment structures shifting as new sourcing strategies emerge.
Dec 9th, 2020
At any time, users would be able to access real-time records of their immunizations within the app.
RB Medical Supply: New Platform Connects Patients to Vaccines
ArmorVax vaccine app and website to support communities through COVID-19 and flu season.
Dec 7th, 2020
Medical syringe in flexible thermoformed packaging.
Harpak-ULMA Supports COVID-19 Manufacturing Initiatives
Harpak-ULMA announced it is working with multiple medical device manufacturers commissioned to supply high volume syringe supplies as part of BARDA’s rapidly expanding COVID-19 Medical Countermeasure Portfolio.
Dec 1st, 2020
Pelican BioThermal’s deep frozen products use phase change material (PCM) and dry ice systems to provide frozen payload protection meant for durations from 72 hours to 144+ hours.
Pelican BioThermal: Expanded Deep Frozen Product Range
Deep frozen options for all phases of drug discovery and distribution to meet COVID-19 vaccine shipping requirement.
Nov 30th, 2020
More in COVID-19
Photo Courtesy: ORBIS
Four Reasons Reusable Packaging Is the Best Prescription for Pharma
The Inner Loop–blog of the Reusable Packaging Association–releases its latest article on reusable packaging in the pharmaceutical industry and how COVID-19 has affected it.
Nov 17th, 2020
Getty Images 685013243 5eac5bfeeff4b png
COVID-19 Vaccine: HHS Partnering with Major Pharmacy Chains
The partnership will cover approximately 60% of pharmacies throughout the U.S. states, D.C, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Nov 16th, 2020
The VR-72 is designed to accommodate different types of code printing methods and inspection systems
WLS VR-72 Labeler for COVID-19 Vaccine Packaging
Wrap-around labeler with servo-driven modular design demoed at PACK EXPO Connects.
Nov 12th, 2020
General Gus Perna, who leads Operation Warp Speed, speaking to 60 Minutes.
In the News: COVID-19 Vaccine Logistics
Temperature-controlled shipping remains in the mainstream media spotlight.
Nov 11th, 2020
Pec2020 Big Ass Fans
Fighting COVID-19 with Big Ass Fans
The new Clean Air System uses ion and ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens.
Nov 9th, 2020
The company’s Viral Transport Media is available in the form of bulk tubes, large volume containers and a specimen kit,
LaunchWorks CDMO Approved to Provide Viral Transport Media
Launchworks CDMO added to FDA list of approved vendors for validating and distributing VTM, in accordance with COVID-19 EUA Transport Media Policy.
Oct 30th, 2020
The partnership will include the provision and accelerated delivery of advanced visual inspection systems to help with potential solutions to the pandemic.
Partnership to Expedite Installation of Automated Inspection Equipment
Stevanato Group high-speed visual inspection machines will support biologic and vaccine programs at Catalent manufacturing sites in the US and Italy.
Oct 28th, 2020
VTM tubes filled with liquid medium are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including SARS-CoV-2.
COVID-19 Test Medium Production Ramped Up By 20,000% in Six Months
Viral Transport Media tubes filled with liquid media are used to store and transport nasal swabs for viruses including COVID-19. Sixteen integrated lines were designed, built and installed in 20 weeks to meet demand.
Oct 15th, 2020
Plant and office closures.
Factory Plants and Offices Coming Out of COVID-19
Stats show improvements in quotation index levels but an increase of denial of access into CPG plants.
Oct 14th, 2020
To ensure attendee safety, the organizers are working closely with local governments and authorities, and all future pharma events will feature the Informa AllSecure enhanced health and safety standards.
CPhI & Pharmapack Europe 2021: Live & Hybrid Events
A virtual CPhI China and online platforms will be launched to keep the industry connected throughout the year.
Oct 8th, 2020
Keren Sookne, director of editorial content at Healthcare Packaging
Perspective: Pharma Supply Chain—Not Ready for a Vaccine Just Yet
While the desire to move at warp speed may be strong, manufacturers and regulators stay the course for safety.
Oct 8th, 2020
SiO2 will manufacture and deliver 10mL vials and 1mL syringes to the Canadian government
SiO2 and Canadian Government Enter into Agreement for Supply of Hybrid Vials and Syringes for COVID-19 Vaccines
Designed to be compatible with down to -80 degrees Celsius, these products are suitable for a wide degree of thermal and supply chain situations.
Sep 28th, 2020