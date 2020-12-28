Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #5: Preparing the Supply Chain for a Coronavirus Vaccine

Next in our top 10 of 2020, Kim Overstreet takes a look at distribution concerns back in May 2020, prior to vaccine approval. As we once again fight the flatten the curve, we’ve already been witness to the packaging community rising to this challenge.

The issue of creating a viable vaccine on a greatly reduced schedule is one challenge – what generally takes 4 years or more is being pushed to accomplish in one. The global supply chain during the pandemic has already taken a hit in so many ways as distribution channels are slowed and labor shortages and product delays complicate matters even further. Planning for the additional raw materials and supplies that will be needed to distribute a vaccine is a task that some say needs to happen now…