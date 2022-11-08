ACCESS PACK EXPO XPRESS ONLINE TODAY
New Recyclable, Compostable Packaging Enters Cold Chain Market

Storopack’s Renature®Thermo product line for cold chain temperature controlled packaging programs made its debut at PACK EXPO International.

Melissa Griffen
Storopack's Renature Thermo packaging is designed to be a sustainable solution that holds up cold chain standards.
Storopack’s Renature Thermo packaging is designed to be a sustainable solution that holds up cold chain standards.

Since the start of this year, the company has been producing its Renature®Thermo product line from its North Carolina production facility, soon to be joined by a launch at its California facility. Storopack plans to open up two new facilities within the next four years as well with the ultimate goal to have between eight and ten production facilities solely tied to the production of its Renature Thermo product line, according to Tony Iadevito, national sales manager at Storopack.

The packaging is suitable for healthcare and food & beverage applications.The packaging is suitable for healthcare and food & beverage applications.As temperature during freight travel continues to be a significant issue, especially for companies operating out of multiple locations within the pharmaceutical and medical device industry, Storopack’s Renature Thermo packaging is designed to be a sustainable solution that holds up cold chain standards.

Renature Thermo packaging comes in poly-wrap and paper-wrap substrates, both of which are fully recyclable. The starch inside the wrap is certified BPI compostable and the entire kit has gone through the Western Michigan University’s recyclability study for further certification.

The packaging is designed to be discarded in the compost and can also be recycled if compost is not an option.The packaging is designed to be discarded in the compost and can also be recycled if compost is not an option.“We do not laminate the poly or the paper with starch because we want the customer at home to be able to open up that pouch, remove the starch, place it in their compost pile and return that starch back to nature, then recycle that poly or that paper material,” said Iadevito. He further explained that Storopack can reuse the wraps recycled back to the company within the production of its other product lines.

Storopack customizes the Renature Thermo packaging to meet the size requirements of its customers, along with offering the standard cube sized kit. This customization helps Storopack’s customers reduce the amount of substrates otherwise used to fill a space that  is too big for their products.

“We're also going to be introducing, at the start of this next year, custom print capabilities. Because we convert our own poly and paper materials, we're not stuck to large minimum orders buying master roles from the manufacturers,” said Iadevito.

This provides the flexibility to custom design holiday messaging and other print on the packages as Storopack can mandate on a truckload to truckload basis to provide that custom print before the customer returns to its regular messaging.

