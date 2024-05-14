New Tool: ProSource
Checkout our packaging and processing solutions finder, ProSource.

HPRC Makes Strides Toward Advanced Recycling in Healthcare

Live from the[PACK]out: Healthcare plastics present a significant environmental challenge. The Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC) is spearheading initiatives to enhance recyclability through advanced recycling, aiming for a sustainable future.

Keren Sookne
May 14, 2024
Alison Bryant, senior consultant at Antea Group and communications director for the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC), addressed the crowd at the[PACK]out.
Alison Bryant, senior consultant at Antea Group and communications director for the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC), addressed the crowd at the[PACK]out.

At the[PACK]out, Alison Bryant, senior consultant at Antea Group and communications director for the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC), addressed a pressing issue that has long plagued the healthcare industry: the environmental impact of single-use plastics.

"Plastic is indispensable for modern healthcare," Bryant began, emphasizing its role in ensuring durability, sterility, quality, and safety for patients and healthcare workers. However, the widespread use of these materials has led to significant environmental repercussions, with most of the waste ending up in landfills or incinerated.

"In 2020 alone, global production of healthcare plastics exceeded 32 billion pounds, a figure projected to rise to 48 billion pounds by 2025," Bryant pointed out, adding that much of this material is uncontaminated and recyclable, yet it still contributes to the growing waste problem. This is where the HPRC steps in, a coalition dedicated to enhancing the recyclability of plastic products and packaging in healthcare through various technical projects.

"Our vision is that all healthcare plastics get safely and effectively recycled, and that they're viewed as a valuable resource," Bryant explained. The HPRC's approach is highly collaborative, involving members from across the value chain to identify and remove barriers at every stage, from raw material supply to design, use, disposal, and recycling. Their member-driven strategy is crucial, as recycling healthcare plastics presents unique challenges, including complex designs that inhibit recyclability, a lack of training and time among hospital staff regarding recycling protocols, and limitations in infrastructure and space within healthcare settings.

She highlighted the HPRC’s work in advanced recycling (also known as molecular or chemical recycling), which aims to address the limitations of traditional mechanical recycling, particularly with the high-performance multi-laminate plastics so common in healthcare packaging. Their phased approach involved extensive research and industry interviews with 16 advanced recycling companies, followed by pilot projects to test the viability of different advanced recycling technologies with industrial and mixed hospital waste streams.

The findings from these efforts have been compiled into white papers available on the HPRC’s site.

Based on their research, the HPRC developed a set of guiding principles for advanced recycling. These principles emphasize the need for advanced recycling processes to demonstrate reduced greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional fossil-based plastics, ensuring they do not compromise healthcare operations, patient safety, or environmental integrity.

"Any claims made about the benefits or performance of advanced recycled plastics should be substantiated by scientific research," Bryant stressed, highlighting the importance of transparency and credibility. Additionally, advanced recycling should complement existing mechanical recycling efforts, focusing on materials that are otherwise hard to recycle.

The final guiding principle underscores the importance of maintaining the material and molecular integrity of plastics, enabling their reuse in medical applications. “This supports circularity and reduces the need for new virgin plastics, aligning with broader environmental goals,” Bryant said. “We do not view energy recovery or waste-to-fuel as advanced recycling."

By fostering collaboration across the value chain and leveraging advanced recycling technologies, the HPRC aims to create a more sustainable future for the industry. 

Related Stories
Dr. Pfleger's ipalat throat pastilles in Etimex's recyclable PURELAY monoblister.
Recyclability
6 Healthcare Package Recycling Updates
Top Stories
Packaging and processing executives are finding AI can help to unearth previously unknown issues within operations.
PMMI News
Perceptions of AI in Packaging and Processing
Packaging and processing executives are finding AI can be beneficial in areas like connecting disparate machine systems and uncovering unknown problems within operations.
Getty Images 1497579559
Medical Devices
MDMs: Submit Stability Data, Help Packaging Science!
Alison Bryant, senior consultant at Antea Group and communications director for the Healthcare Plastics Recycling Council (HPRC), addressed the crowd at the[PACK]out.
Recyclability
HPRC Makes Strides Toward Advanced Recycling in Healthcare
Injectables like Novo Nordisk's Ozempic run the risk of counterfeit relabeling.
Quick Hits
Novo Nordisk’s Fight Against Ozempic Counterfeits
Executives at the 2024 Top to Top summit said they want to apply AI technology to areas like process optimization, predictive maintenance, and quality control.
Robotics/Automation
Top AI Applications in Packaging and Processing
How to Honor a Leader
Induction into the Packaging & Processing Hall of Fame is the highest honor in our industry. Submit your leader to be considered for the Class of 2024 now through June 10th. New members will be inducted at PACK EXPO International in Chicago.
Read More
How to Honor a Leader
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Read More
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Aqbha
Hot Melt Barrier Film for Fridge and Freezer Label Applications
Innovia Film's Rayoface™ AQBHA is a high gloss film with two sides coated white that does not curl and is designed for hot melt coating and other two-side coated demands.
Sustainable Vials and Medical Devices
Industrial Circular Connectors
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2024 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Winter Healthcare Packaging 2023
Healthcare Packaging Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Fall 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Healthcare Packaging Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
Spring 2023 Healthcare Packaging
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
352 Hcp Cobot
Home
Cobot Palletizers
347 Hcp Sustainable Healthcare&medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Sustainability
Sustainable Healthcare & Medical Device Packaging Suppliers
Hcp Top Articles 2023 Image
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles of 2023
345 Hcp 2023 Preparing For Your Next Fda Inspection
Home
Preparing For Your Next FDA Inspection
View more »