First Session of Ima's Virtual Event, Sensing Future Days, A Success.

The first session of IMA’s virtual event just concluded successfully, while the second one will take place from 10 to 12 June .

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

IMA Dairy & Food Group
Jun 1st, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days

Due to restrictions on live events, Ima Group held its fist virtual event from May 11 to 13, "Sensing Future Days." Topics included innovation, manufacturing processes, digitalization, packaging materials handling, environment and sustainability.

Three intensive days of advanced technology with honored guests and real masters in the packaging world, 41 live sessions, 21 hours of live streaming, visitors from 98 different countries, 7349 views and almost 1500 people connected: but there is not just the numbers that speak.

This initiative hosted prominent personalities from both the academic world and the packaging industry offering insights into new trending topics, such as the future of manufacturing with the AI, Big Data management in the smart factory as well as sustainable packaging materials.

Innovative processing and packaging machines, continuous manufacturing, isolation and lyophilization technology, digital solutions, cobotics & robotics in manufacturing were just some of the many topics covered by the IMA specialists during the live streaming.Dedicated virtual rooms to explore the machines on show were also available for all the duration of the event, where it was possible to share experiences or get in touch directly with the specialists concerned, and, in case, to access a private hub for a one-to-one meeting.

Great interaction from the audience characterized the live moments. Moreover, many visitors could get the opportunity to engage also with specific corporate areas such as IMA Digital to discover IMA’s digital products and services as well as IMA Open Lab, the packaging laboratory to know more about the most innovative and sustainable materials.

IMA will be back with the second part of the Sensing Future Days from 10 to 12 June. The next sessions will focus again not only on Pharma, Food & Dairy, Confectionery, Beverage, Tea & Coffee, Tissue & Non-Woven, Personal & Home care and Automation sectors, but also on digitalization and sustainable green packaging.

Discover more here. 

Ima Sensing Future Days
Ima Group's "Sensing Future Days" Virtual Event
The first session of IMA’s virtual event just concluded successfully, while the second one will take place from 10 to 12 June .
Jun 1st, 2020
Shipper 269[5]
Cytiva: VIA Capsule for Cryogenic Shipment of Cellular Therapies
Liquid nitrogen-free cryogenic shipment system comprises a shipper unit, an integrated smart monitor, and a cryocooler.
May 29th, 2020
Iq Logo 1 Pos
Software Safely Manages Potentially Virus-Carrying Packaging
As the apparel retail industry opens its doors, phased re-openings hinge on a safe shopping environment. Inventory Quarantine software from Checkpoint ensures incoming inventory rests long enough to negate virus transmission on packaging.
May 29th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 27 At 3 31 37 Pm
Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems to Host Virtual Exhibit Hall
Online showcase brings a complete packaging equipment experience directly to customers.
May 27th, 2020
Pressure Feedback Pmdcorp
World's First Outer Loop Control IC Released For Brushless DC and DC Brush Motors
Juno Outer Loop Control IC integrates a novel outer loop control function with velocity control and current control functions for 3-phase Brushless DC and DC Brush motors.
May 27th, 2020
Peter Buczynsky, Vice President &amp; General Manager of Pharmaworks blister packaging machinery with PPE face shield.
Packaging Industry fights Covid-19
ProMach company launches collaborative packaging industry effort to donate protective face shields
May 27th, 2020
Videoconferencing tools enable MG2 technicians to meet with customers remotely, testing machines, and running FATs.
Remote Technologies Keep Pharma Companies Operational
Equipment supplier MG2 has expanded its remote service capabilities, including wearable technologies combined with videoconferencing to perform FATs, as well as on-site repair service at its headquarters.
May 26th, 2020
Hp 18980 Hcp Cold Chain Thermometer
Cold Chain Council Introduces First Webinar
The webinar will be held Tuesday, Jun. 23 at 11 AM CST with speakers sharing examples and insight into how a new evolution of the supply chain is being forged under the pressure of the global COVID-19 pandemic.
May 26th, 2020
C Safe Rkn On Dolly
Successful Commercial Pilot of Real-Time Track-and-Trace Technology for Cold Chain
CSafe Global has completed the first commercial test of its new location and temperature tracking technology, successfully integrating tracking devices into RKN containers.
May 26th, 2020
Euclid My Meds2
Euclid Medical Products: Medication Adherence Pouch Packaging Service
MyMeds+ helps pharmacies eliminate daily or weekly sorting and complicated instructions, simplify packaging and dispensing, and improve patient safety.
May 26th, 2020
Mark Navin, Vice President of Sales, Spee-Dee Packaging Machinery
Spee-Dee Promotes Mark Navin to Vice President of Sales
Navin to lead company’s entire sales effort after 25 years of strategic account success.
May 26th, 2020
Getty Images 586880687
DHL Supply Chain Visibility
New tracking service uses end-to-end information to make shipments across air and ocean visible nearly in real-time. This gives users complete control — from pick-up to final delivery.
May 26th, 2020
17 Oca1
CPO Makes Multi-Million-Pound Investment in New Packaging Equipment
The investment includes equipment for the company’s blister and bottle lines, vial labelling, stability chambers and cold storage capacity.
May 22nd, 2020
Hand Santizer Spray
Doctors Kline and Green Launch New BoV Spray and Aerosol Foam Hand Sanitizers
In response to extreme demand for hand sanitizer solutions, the Doctors Kline and Green brand have officially launched two new alcohol-based formulas, both in easy to dispense pressurized packaging.
May 22nd, 2020
6c2652ec9c29436eccb11926e2f1
50,000 Medical Essential Kits for Hospitals
May 22nd, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Mt C35 Vc
Mettler Toledo: Checkweigher for Vials and Small Containers
C35 VC Checkweigher is designed to provide efficient, accurate weighing of vials, small bottles and aerosols.
May 19th, 2020
X Days Marchesini
Marchesini Group Presents “X DAYS 2020” Online Events
Topics will cover industrial strategies, sectorial trends and new technologies.
May 19th, 2020
ACG has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+.
ACG Receives Certification for its ‘Clean Label’ Capsules
ACG is the first and the only capsule manufacturer at this time to receive the certification.
May 18th, 2020
Ima Sensing Future Days
IMA Group Goes Virtual Welcome to The Sensing Future Days
Upcoming event Jun. 10 and 11 will offer both personalities from the academic world and business leaders in the packaging industry, as well as IMA technology.
May 18th, 2020
More in Supplier News
Polyfoil MMB will be almost entirely polyethylene (PE) based, containing less that 5% of foreign materials (inks, adhesives, etc.) to avoid disruptions in existing recycling processes.
Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
Company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 15th, 2020
Syringes Line
Marchesini Group: Packaging Machines for Vaccines
Despite the COVID-19 epidemic, Marchesini Group has never stopped. The activities are part of the packaging supply chain included by the Italian government among the essential activities that have remained open.
May 13th, 2020
Prevention first: Disinfectants help to contain the coronavirus.
Production of Disinfectants with Busch Vacuum Technology
A customer of Busch Vacuum Solutions in Canada recently changed its manufacturing from producing sealants for the construction industry to producing disinfectants to aid in the COVID-19 fight.
May 13th, 2020
Impact Arena
Rescheduled CPhI South East Asia To Now Take Place In November
Second postponement will provide improved confidence and market conditions for exhibitors and visitors.
May 12th, 2020
Michael Reed
Tekni-Plex Names Vice President of Market Development
Michael Reed joined Tekni-Plex, Inc. as Vice President of Market Development.
May 12th, 2020
Syntegon Kliklok Ace Carton Former
Carton Former Features Ergonomic Design and Increased Efficiency
Unit combines high-speed forming capabilities with a wide carton size range for greater flexibility.
May 12th, 2020
Kindeva is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that specializes in drug delivery for pharmaceutical and biotechnology customers.
Kindeva Drug Delivery, Formerly 3M Drug Delivery Systems, Launches as Independent Company
Company expects to create new job opportunities in St. Paul, MN, Northridge, CA, and UK.
May 11th, 2020
1 3 640x427
Nosco Announces Purchase of Karlville Pouching Machine
Continues commitment to customers through complete solution for flexible packaging product line.
May 7th, 2020
West focuses on addressing current and future healthcare challenges through innovative containment and delivery of needed medications.
West ’By the Side’ of Communities to Support Global, National, and Local COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts
Key donations made to the World Health Organization COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, American Red Cross, American Nurses Foundation, No Kid Hungry, and Philabundance. West hiring for immediate openings at Pennsylvania sites.
May 6th, 2020
The expansion-minded moves come amid recent growth in both the Rx and OTC sectors.
Legacy Pharmaceutical Packaging Acquires Multiple Blister Production Lines from McKesson RxPak
Company also adds bottling and pouching equipment in anticipation of heightened demand.
Apr 28th, 2020
At the Virtual Show, Syntegon introduces the new Sepion coater series to the market. The state-of-the-art equipment for tablet coating will be available in six different sizes.
Virtual Show: New Technologies For Solid Dosage Forms From Syntegon
Coming soon... Market launch: new Sepion Coater series in six sizes, continuous production from powder to capsule, and new APD tool determines optimum process parameters for capsule filling.
Apr 28th, 2020
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Centor has decided not to hold an official opening ceremony for safety reasons and plans to make up for this at a later date. This symbolic photo marks the groundbreaking. From right to left: Barry Sprang, 1st shift Warehouse Crew Leader; Bill Miller, Warehouse and Distribution Manger; Mitch Stein, Plant Manager; Mark Weaver, President, Ivan Weaver Construction; Beverly Raber, Plant Controller and Tim Carter, Maintenance Manager.
Centor Expands Storage Capacity
On April 20, Gerresheimer Group company Centor Inc. laid the foundations for a new warehouse covering 72,000 square feet.
Apr 28th, 2020