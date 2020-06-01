Due to restrictions on live events, Ima Group held its fist virtual event from May 11 to 13, "Sensing Future Days." Topics included innovation, manufacturing processes, digitalization, packaging materials handling, environment and sustainability.

Three intensive days of advanced technology with honored guests and real masters in the packaging world, 41 live sessions, 21 hours of live streaming, visitors from 98 different countries, 7349 views and almost 1500 people connected: but there is not just the numbers that speak.

This initiative hosted prominent personalities from both the academic world and the packaging industry offering insights into new trending topics, such as the future of manufacturing with the AI, Big Data management in the smart factory as well as sustainable packaging materials.

Innovative processing and packaging machines, continuous manufacturing, isolation and lyophilization technology, digital solutions, cobotics & robotics in manufacturing were just some of the many topics covered by the IMA specialists during the live streaming.Dedicated virtual rooms to explore the machines on show were also available for all the duration of the event, where it was possible to share experiences or get in touch directly with the specialists concerned, and, in case, to access a private hub for a one-to-one meeting.

Great interaction from the audience characterized the live moments. Moreover, many visitors could get the opportunity to engage also with specific corporate areas such as IMA Digital to discover IMA’s digital products and services as well as IMA Open Lab, the packaging laboratory to know more about the most innovative and sustainable materials.

IMA will be back with the second part of the Sensing Future Days from 10 to 12 June. The next sessions will focus again not only on Pharma, Food & Dairy, Confectionery, Beverage, Tea & Coffee, Tissue & Non-Woven, Personal & Home care and Automation sectors, but also on digitalization and sustainable green packaging.

Discover more here.