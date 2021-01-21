LLFlex Hires Three New Executives for Packaging Segment

Gregg Olah has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Director of Sales—Hampden, industry veteran Alan Lake has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Business Development Manager and Balla Murillo also has joined LLFlex as a Business Development Manager.

LLFlex – a global provider of packaging materials and industrial laminate solutions for the consumer packaging, building & construction, and wire & cable, industries, has expanded its Packaging Segment leadership team with three new senior-level executives.

First, Gregg Olah has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Director of Sales—Hampden. In this role, he will continue his focus on managing and growing the business for the recently acquired assets of Hampden Papers, Inc. The acquisition expanded LLFlex’s footprint in a wide range of packaging niches, including various paper, film and foil-based packaging for food & beverage, premium laminated carton board for health & beauty products, and transfer-metalized paper and board for sustainable packaging solutions.

Transitioning to LLFlex upon the October acquisition, Mr. Olah brings nearly 40 years of experience in the specialty paper and packaging businesses and has accrued a vast network of contacts and relationships in these industries. After serving in the Air Force, he spent more than three decades with Hampden Papers, most recently as VP of Sales, where he oversaw all sales activities with a special focus on the luxury market. Among other organizations, Mr. Olah is an active member of the Cosmetic Industry Buyers & Suppliers (CIBS) group and, in 2017, was inducted into the New Jersey Packaging Executive Club’s Packaging Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, industry veteran Alan Lake has joined LLFlex’s Packaging Segment sales team as Business Development Manager. Initially engaging with the company earlier this year as a consultant, Mr. Lake’s role will expand as the Hampden Papers acquisition enhances LLFlex’s presence in the laminated carton market.

Mr. Lake brings a wealth of technical knowledge in holographic technology, films and laminates, as well as a deep network of industry relationships. Before joining LLFlex, he had two stints at API, most recently as Product Support Manager for API Group, where he held responsibility for developing the company’s global foil, film and laminated products business. Prior to that, he was Global Business Development Manager at API Holographics where he managed the holographic and security division. Mr. Lake also spent eight years as Market Development Manager for ITW Foils, where he specialized in custom holographic films. He is an industry specialist and expert in holographic security and packaging production and is a Mechanical Engineer.

Balla Murillo also has joined LLFlex as a Business Development Manager. Like Mr. Olah, Ms. Murillo is transitioning from her previous role with Hampden Papers, where she spent eight years as Executive Account Manager and oversaw many strategic accounts while also focusing on business development with new customers. Prior to that, she held roles with Autajon Group, Unimac Graphics and Unifoil.

Ms. Murillo has 25 years of experience in business development, sales and marketing, and has particular prowess in the converted luxury papers and printing segments. Her extensive network of business relationships will enable her to drive growth in the cosmetic, personal care, publishing and luxury packaging markets. She is currently VP of the Cosmetic Industry Buyers and Suppliers organization and has been recognized with the “Pi Alpha Kappa” award from the Institute of Packaging Professionals for her service and longevity with the group.

Kelley Stearman, Director of the Packaging Segment, believes that these three industry professionals will be invaluable assets to LLFlex. “I’m thrilled to have Balla, Gregg and Alan join the LLFlex team. This is an exciting time of rapid growth for our company, and these three individuals will play a critical role in managing current business and developing new opportunities in the laminated carton market and other packaging sectors. As we open our new plant in High Point, North Carolina, the synergy created by these additions will enable us to aggressively drive growth to complement our additional capacity.”